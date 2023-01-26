Kranti Twitter Review: Fans Call Darshan's Mass Entertainer ‘Pakka PAISA Vasool' Movie, See Reactions

Kannada
actor
Darshan's
highly
talked-about
movie
Kranti
has
hit
theatres
on
January
26.
Kranti
is
expected
to
break
all
Kannada
industry
records,
keeping
the
rage
and
stardom
that
Darshan
possesses.
Meanwhile,
the
film
has
been
released
on
around
350
to
400
screens
across
Karnataka.
It
is
said
to
be
Darshan's
biggest
release
in
his
career.
On
the
other
hand,
as
per
estimates,
75,000
tickets
have
been
sold
for
the
opening
day.
This
proves
that
Darshan's
Kranti
has
real
buzz
going
around
amongst
the
audience,
and
that
only
through
booking
the
movie
has
it
already
collected
Rs.
1.96
crore.
Despite
a
grave
threat
from
Bollywood
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Pathaan,
the
film
has
managed
to
maintain
its
hype
in
the
state.
But
before
you
know
more
about
it,
let's
take
a
look
at
what
audiences
and
fans
are
saying
about
Kranti.
Fans
flocked
to
the
theatres
for
early
morning
shows
and
have
declared
it
a
superhit.
Taking
to
the
microblogging
site
Twitter,
many
people
praised
Darshan's
style
and
the
film
for
its
good
mix
of
mass,
drama,
and
entertainment.
One
wrote,
"Pakka
Paisa
vasool
first
half!!
Engaging
screenplay
with
good
balance
of
comedy,
action
and
most
importantly
Kannada
emotion.
Harikrishna
has
surprised
me
so
far:)
#Kranti."
Kranti
Pre-Release
Business:
Darshan-Starrer
Is
The
First
Film
Of
2023
To
Cross
the
Magical
Sales
Mark
In
KA!
"Subject
is
Noble.#DBoss
entry
is
Class.
2nd
half
is
where
the
story
gets
interesting
and
its
really
good.
Twist
in
the
climax
deserves
appreciation.
Must
watch.
#Kranti,"
said
another.
While
another
wrote,
"2nd
half
Super
Super,
Overall
BlockBuster
KRANTI,
First
Blockbuster,
Movie
In
Sandalwood
2023.
Jai
DBOSS
Jai
Karnataka,
Proud
To
Be
A
DBOSS
Fan,
Proud
To
Be
A
Kannadiga."
Check
out
some
tweets
below:-