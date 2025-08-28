2025 Korea Drama Awards Nominees Full List: How To Vote For Park Bo Gum, IU, & Others? Full Details Inside

Korea Drama Awards 2025: K-Dramas continue to capture hearts worldwide, and all eyes are now on the upcoming Korea Drama Awards 2025, a night dedicated to celebrating the finest talent in Korean television. Voting for the 16th Korea Drama Awards begins on August 28 and will run until September 22, 2025. This year's ceremony will honor over 92 dramas that aired in the past year across broadcasters, cable channels, general programming networks, and OTT platforms. Keep scrolling to see the full list of nominees and learn how you can cast your vote.

2025 Korea Drama Awards Nominees List

Best Picture

Good Boy

The Haunted Palace

Love Scout

Tastefully Yours

Our Unwritten Seoul

Buried Hearts

Doubt

Resident Playbook

Best New Actor

Kang You Seok- Resident Playbook, When Life Gives You Tangerines & Law and The City

Kim Min Kyu- BITCH X RICH 2

Ryeoun- Namib, A History of Losers & Weak Hero Class 2

Bae Na Ra- Weak Hero Class 2 & Tastefully Yours

Choo Young Woo- The Tale of Lady Ok & Head Over Heels

Heo Nam Jun- When the Phone Rings & When the Stars Gossip

Best New Actress

Kim Eun Bi- Our Movie

Roh Jeong Eui- The Witch & Crushology 101

Shin Si Ah- Resident Playbook

Chung Su Bin- Friendly Rivalry

Chae Won Bin- Doubt

Hong Hwa Yeon- Buried Hearts, Tastefully Yours & I Am A Running Mate

Excellence In Acting Award (Male)

Park Jinyoung- The Witch & Our Unwritten Seoul

Lee Jun Young- Melo Movie, When Life Gives You Tangerines, Weak Hero Class 2 & Pump Up the Healthy Love

Lee Hyun Wook- Shark: The Storm & The Queen Who Crowns

Park Ji Hoon- Weak Hero Class 2

Jung Jun Won- Resident Playbook

Choi Woo Shik- Melo Movie

Excellence In Acting Award (Female)

Kim So Hyun- Good Boy

Kim Ji Yeon- The Haunted Palace

Go Youn Jung- Resident Playbook

Hyeri- Friendly Rivalry

Cha Joo Young- The Queen Who Crowns

Han Ji Eun- When the Stars Gossip & Study Group

Best Actor

Kang Ha Neul- Squid Game 2, Squid Game 3 & Tastefully Yours

Park Bo Gum- When Life Gives You Tangerines & Good Boy

Park Hyung Sik- Buried Hearts & Twelve

Yook Sungjae- The Haunted Palace

Ahn Jae Wook- For Eagle Brothers

Yoo Yeon Seok- When the Phone Rings

Best Actress

Park Bo Young- Our Unwritten Seoul

Lee Se Young- What Comes After Love & Motel California

IU- When Life Gives You Tangerines

Lim Ji Yeon- The Tale of Lady Ok

Chae Soo Bin- When the Phone Rings

Han Ji Min- Heavenly Ever After & Love Scout

The voting for 'Hot Star' Award will close at 11.59 pm KST on September 17, 'Popular Couple Award' at 11.59 pm KST on September 19 and 'Multitainer Award' at 11.59 pm KST on September 22, 2025.

When Will 2025 Korea Drama Awards Take Place? Date Announced

2025 Korea Drama Awards is slated to happen from October 10 to October 19 in Jinju, South Gueongsang Province. The main show will happen on the second day of the fest, October 11, 2025.

How To Vote For 2025 Korea Drama Awards?

The voting will be accessible through 'Celeb Champ' or 'My One Pick' app. You can download this app and vote for your favorite actor or show nominated at the 2025 Korea Drama Awards.