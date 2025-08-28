2025 Korea Drama Awards Nominees Full List: How To Vote For Park Bo Gum, IU, & Others? Full Details Inside
Korea Drama Awards 2025: K-Dramas continue to capture hearts worldwide, and all eyes are now on the upcoming Korea Drama Awards 2025, a night dedicated to celebrating the finest talent in Korean television. Voting for the 16th Korea Drama Awards begins on August 28 and will run until September 22, 2025. This year's ceremony will honor over 92 dramas that aired in the past year across broadcasters, cable channels, general programming networks, and OTT platforms. Keep scrolling to see the full list of nominees and learn how you can cast your vote.
2025 Korea Drama Awards Nominees List
Best Picture
Good
Boy
The Haunted Palace
Love Scout
Tastefully Yours
Our Unwritten Seoul
Buried Hearts
Doubt
Resident Playbook
Best New Actor
Kang
You
Seok-
Resident
Playbook,
When
Life
Gives
You
Tangerines
&
Law
and
The
City
Kim Min Kyu- BITCH X RICH 2
Ryeoun- Namib, A History of Losers & Weak Hero Class 2
Bae Na Ra- Weak Hero Class 2 & Tastefully Yours
Choo Young Woo- The Tale of Lady Ok & Head Over Heels
Heo Nam Jun- When the Phone Rings & When the Stars Gossip
Best New Actress
Kim
Eun
Bi-
Our
Movie
Roh Jeong Eui- The Witch & Crushology 101
Shin Si Ah- Resident Playbook
Chung Su Bin- Friendly Rivalry
Chae Won Bin- Doubt
Hong Hwa Yeon- Buried Hearts, Tastefully Yours & I Am A Running Mate
Excellence In Acting Award (Male)
Park
Jinyoung-
The
Witch
&
Our
Unwritten
Seoul
Lee Jun Young- Melo Movie, When Life Gives You Tangerines, Weak Hero Class 2 & Pump Up the Healthy Love
Lee Hyun Wook- Shark: The Storm & The Queen Who Crowns
Park Ji Hoon- Weak Hero Class 2
Jung Jun Won- Resident Playbook
Choi Woo Shik- Melo Movie
Excellence In Acting Award (Female)
Kim
So
Hyun-
Good
Boy
Kim Ji Yeon- The Haunted Palace
Go Youn Jung- Resident Playbook
Hyeri- Friendly Rivalry
Cha Joo Young- The Queen Who Crowns
Han Ji Eun- When the Stars Gossip & Study Group
Best Actor
Kang
Ha
Neul-
Squid
Game
2,
Squid
Game
3
&
Tastefully
Yours
Park Bo Gum- When Life Gives You Tangerines & Good Boy
Park Hyung Sik- Buried Hearts & Twelve
Yook Sungjae- The Haunted Palace
Ahn Jae Wook- For Eagle Brothers
Yoo Yeon Seok- When the Phone Rings
Best Actress
Park
Bo
Young-
Our
Unwritten
Seoul
Lee Se Young- What Comes After Love & Motel California
IU- When Life Gives You Tangerines
Lim Ji Yeon- The Tale of Lady Ok
Chae Soo Bin- When the Phone Rings
Han Ji Min- Heavenly Ever After & Love Scout
The voting for 'Hot Star' Award will close at 11.59 pm KST on September 17, 'Popular Couple Award' at 11.59 pm KST on September 19 and 'Multitainer Award' at 11.59 pm KST on September 22, 2025.
When Will 2025 Korea Drama Awards Take Place? Date Announced
2025 Korea Drama Awards is slated to happen from October 10 to October 19 in Jinju, South Gueongsang Province. The main show will happen on the second day of the fest, October 11, 2025.
How To Vote For 2025 Korea Drama Awards?
The voting will be accessible through 'Celeb Champ' or 'My One Pick' app. You can download this app and vote for your favorite actor or show nominated at the 2025 Korea Drama Awards.