Aema Release Time Episode 1-6: Here’s When First Episode Of The Korean Series Will Premiere Online In India

Aema Release Time: The much-talked-about Korean drama Aema has finally arrived, bringing excitement among K-drama fans worldwide. The series makes its grand debut today (August 22), marking the start of a story that blends gripping emotions with thrilling moments.

Directed by Lee Hae-Young, Aema follows Hui-ran and Joo-ae's journey as they face struggles while creating Madame Aema, the sensational hit that took Korea by storm in the early 1980s. The show features Lee Hanee, Bang Hyo-rin, Jin Sun-kyu, and Cho Hyun-chul, making it one of the most awaited releases of the year.

Fans who have been following the updates closely were eagerly counting down to its premiere date. Now that the drama has officially launched, viewers are keen to know about its episode schedule, streaming details, and storyline highlights.

If you're planning to watch Aema and don't want to miss any details, here's a quick guide with all the essential information about its premiere episodes.

PLOT TO CAST: HERE'S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT AEMA K-DRAMA

During the vibrant film era of the 1980s, Seoul's Chungmuro district, famously known as the heart of the Korean movie industry, became the stage for intense drama both on and off screen. At the center is Jung Hee-Ran (Lee Ha-Nee), the nation's most celebrated actress, admired for her talent but also feared for her fiery temper and outspoken nature.

Her career takes an unexpected turn when she is offered the lead role in Madame Aema, a film produced by Gu Joog-Ho (Jin Sun-Kyu). Known as a survivor in the cutthroat film industry, Gu Joog-Ho will go to any length to protect his company. However, clashes soon erupt between him and Jung Hee-Ran, leading to her sudden removal from the project.

Determined to move forward, Gu Joog-Ho organizes a large-scale casting auction. The role ultimately goes to Shin Joo-Ae (Bang Hyo-Rin), a nightclub dancer with dreams of becoming an actress. While Shin Joo-Ae steps into the spotlight, Jung Hee-Ran is left fuming over the humiliation.

Meanwhile, Kwak In-Woo (Cho Hyun-Chul), a timid yet ambitious rookie director, is chosen to helm Madame Aema. With this being his first feature film, he faces the daunting task of managing conflicts, high expectations, and the chaos surrounding one of Korea's most talked-about productions.

The series stars Lee Hanee, Bang Hyo-rin, Jin Seon-kyu, and Cho Hyun-chul.

AEMA RELEASE TIME: HERE'S WHEN TO WATCH ONLINE IN INDIA?

For those unaware, Aema is all set to premiere on Netflix today (August 22) at 12:30 pm IST. It is a limited series with all six episodes releasing together.

Keep watching this space for more updates!