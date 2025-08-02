Beyond The Bar Episode 1 Release Time: When, Where To Watch First Episode Online In India? What To Expect?

Beyond The Bar Episode 1 Release Time: The countdown ends as the much-anticipated K-drama, Beyond The Bar, is premiering today (August 2). Touted as a legal drama, the series is poised to kick off with a bang and deliver a thrilling ride right from the first episode.

Buzz around the show has been steadily building over the past weeks, with fans eagerly awaiting the premiere. Now that the launch day is here, excitement is at an all-time high. Whether you're curious about the storyline or need details on where to stream the drama, one thing's for sure - Beyond The Bar is set to make a bold first impression and keep viewers hooked.

BEYOND THE BAR OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

Beyond The Bar is a new Korean drama that dives deep into the high-pressure world of corporate law. The story follows a young and ambitious lawyer, played by Jung Chae-yeon, as she steps into one of the country's most powerful law firms. Her journey is anything but easy - from the first day, she's pushed to the edge by her cold and demanding senior, portrayed by Lee Jin-wook.

As she struggles to keep up with intense expectations and office politics, she finds herself caught in legal cases that are not only complicated but also raise tough moral questions. Each case forces her to face the harsh realities of justice, law, and what it truly means to do the right thing.

The drama brings together a stellar cast including Lee Hak-joo and Jeon Hye-bin, who add depth and intensity to the fast-paced storyline. With a mix of courtroom drama, emotional conflict, and ethical dilemmas, Beyond The Bar promises to keep viewers hooked.

If you're a fan of legal dramas with powerful performances and layered storytelling, this series is one to watch. Keep an eye out as the gripping tale of ambition, survival, and conscience unfolds episode by episode.

BEYOND THE BAR EPISODE 1 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The wait is finally over for fans of Beyond The Bar, as Episode 1 premieres today (August 2). This Korean drama will run for a total of 12 episodes, with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday.

Korean audiences can catch the first episode on JTBC at 22:40 KST. The show will also stream in South Korea on Netflix. International viewers, including fans in India, can watch Beyond The Bar on the OTT giant, where the first episode will go live at 7:10 PM IST.

With a consistent weekend release schedule, fans across the globe can look forward to a thrilling ride from day one.