Beyond The Bar Episode 4 Release Time Today: When Will New Episode Premiere Online In India? What To Expect?

Beyond The Bar Episode 4 Release Time: K-drama lovers have a new favourite to talk about, as Beyond The Bar has officially joined the list of must-watch series. Making its debut just last week, the legal drama wasted no time in pulling viewers into a world of high-stakes courtroom battles, raw emotions, and unpredictable twists.

Long before its premiere, Beyond The Bar had already caught attention thanks to its intriguing plot and stellar cast, sparking curiosity about the story's direction. The three episodes released so far have lived up to the hype, combining tense legal showdowns with deeply human moments that resonate beyond the courtroom.

With Episode 4 set to arrive soon, excitement is running high. The series is now available for streaming, giving both new viewers and returning fans the chance to dive in from the beginning and experience every gripping moment of this fresh, fast-rising K-drama.

BEYOND THE BAR K-DRAMA: STORY, CAST & WHY IT'S WORTH WATCHING

Beyond The Bar takes viewers into the high-pressure world of corporate law, where ambition and ethics often collide. The drama follows a young lawyer, played by Jung Chae-yeon, who steps into one of South Korea's most powerful law firms. Her journey begins under the sharp eye of her demanding senior, portrayed by Lee Jin-wook, whose strict mentorship pushes her to her limits from day one.

As she navigates her early career, she's thrown into complex, high-profile cases that challenge not only her legal skills but also her moral compass. Each decision forces her to weigh the cost of success against the value of doing what's right.

The drama's emotional depth is amplified by strong performances from Lee Hak-joo and Jeon Hye-bin, whose characters add tension, vulnerability, and unexpected twists to the narrative. By blending intense courtroom battles with deeply personal conflicts, Beyond The Bar offers more than just a legal drama-it's a layered story of ambition, integrity, and self-discovery.

BEYOND THE BAR EPISODE 4 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

K-drama fans can gear up as Beyond The Bar Episode 4 arrives today (August 10), promising another dose of high-stakes legal drama and emotional twists. The 12-episode series follows a weekend release pattern, with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday-making it a perfect weekend binge.

In South Korea, the latest episode will air on JTBC at 10:40 PM KST and will also be available on Netflix for local viewers. International audiences, including those in India, can stream Episode 4 on Netflix from 7:10 PM IST, ensuring fans worldwide can catch the action as it unfolds.