Bon Appetit Your Majesty Ep 12 Hindi Dubbed: How To Stream Finale Episode With Eng Subs?

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 12 Hindi dubbed: The Korean drama Bon Appetit Your Majesty is captivating audiences as it nears its conclusion. Episode 12 marks a significant moment as fans are eagerly waiting for the revelations in the grand finale episode. The show has become a sensation, sparking discussions and theories on social media, highlighting its strong connection with viewers.

From its debut, Bon Appetit Your Majesty has captured the hearts of diverse age groups. Initially seen as another K-drama release, it quickly became one of the season's most talked-about shows. The storyline has resonated deeply with audiences, leading to widespread engagement in several countries including India, Japan, the US, the UK and Ireland.

How To Watch Bon Appetit Your Majesty Finale Episode In India?

The drama features an impressive cast including Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa. Their performances have kept viewers engaged throughout the series. At the heart of the story is King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae-min. His character is unique due to his taste changing with the weather.

This intriguing trait becomes pivotal when he meets Yeon Ji-young, played by Im Yoon-ah. Ji-young is a skilled French chef who dreams of earning a Michelin star in Paris but finds herself transported back to the Joseon era unexpectedly.

Bon Appetite Your Majesty is available for streaming online on Netflix app. It can be viewed in either Korean or the languages that are available on the OTT platform (Hindi, English, Japanese, and more.

How To Watch Bon Appetit Your Majesty Ep 12 Hindi Dubbed? Is Is Available In English Subtitles?

In case you want to watch the show for free, you have to wait for a few hours as the episodes are available on Dailymotion for viewing with English Subtitles.

Viewers, who cannot wait for the episode can watch the finale with Bon Appetit Your Majesty hindi dubbed on Netflix. The show is available for streaming in Hindi. You can use the settings to change the audio accordingly.

Bon Appetite Your Majesty Episode 12 Timings In India: When Will Episode Come Out?

The final episode of Bon Appetit Your Majesty airs on Sunday (September 28). International fans can watch the show on Netflix. Indian viewers can stream Episode 12 at 5:40 PM IST on Netflix.

Concubine Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na) and Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) pose challenges for Ji-young. They remind her that each dish impacts more than taste—it could shape the kingdom's future.

Episode 12 promises not only plot twists but also emotional depth and romantic developments long-awaited by fans. Bon Appetit Your Majesty remained at the number one spot throughout its run on Netflix India, and the OTT giant is expecting mind-boggling numbers for the finale episode