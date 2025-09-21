Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 10 Eng Subs: How To Stream On Netflix? Is It Available In Hindi?

The excitement surrounding Bon Appetit Your Majesty continues to grow with each episode. Since its much-anticipated debut, the drama has captivated both seasoned K-drama enthusiasts and newcomers alike. The chemistry between Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min is a standout feature, adding depth to the romantic and fantasy elements of the series.

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 11 Release Date

Episode 11 of "Bon Appetit Your Majesty" is eagerly awaited by fans. Scheduled for release next Saturday, September 27, it will air on tvN in South Korea at 9:10 PM KST. Indian viewers can catch it on Netflix at 5:40 PM IST, allowing them to enjoy the drama simultaneously with Korean audiences.

The storyline centers around Yeon Ji-young, portrayed by Im Yoon-ah, a talented French chef aiming to work in a Michelin-starred Parisian restaurant. Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she is transported back to the Joseon dynasty. In this historical setting, her modern culinary skills become crucial for survival.

Ji-young's innovative cooking captures the interest of King Lee Heon, played by Lee Chae-min. The king suffers from a unique condition where his taste changes with the weather. Intrigued by Ji-young's creativity, he invites her into the palace kitchen, leading to a fascinating blend of tradition and innovation.

Life in the palace presents challenges beyond cooking for Ji-young. She navigates hidden rivalries and dangerous plots. Concubine Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na) conceals her true intentions, while Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) stirs political unrest. Amidst these struggles, Ji-young learns that her dishes can influence emotions and even alter the kingdom's fate.

The drama boasts a stellar cast including Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa. It offers more than just romance; it's a blend of intrigue and emotional depth that keeps viewers engaged.

As Episode 11 approaches, anticipation builds around how the story will unfold. With only two episodes left before the series concludes next week, fans are eager to see how this Korean drama will wrap up its captivating narrat