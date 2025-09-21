Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 10 Release Time Today: When, Where To Watch New Episode Online In India?

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 10 Release Time Today: The Korean drama Bon Appetit Your Majesty has quickly become one of the most talked-about shows this season. What sets the drama apart is its blend of romance, fantasy, and visually stunning storytelling.

The earlier episodes of Bon Appetit Your Majesty established a magical world filled with emotional moments, palace intrigue, and unexpected surprises, leaving the audience eager for more. Its characters, brought to life by a talented cast, have made a lasting impact on fans, who find themselves deeply invested in their journeys.

With Episode 10 just around the corner, the buzz is at an all-time high. Viewers are especially curious to see how the story will progress and whether the much-awaited romantic twists will finally unfold. As anticipation builds, Bon Appetit Your Majesty is strengthening its place as one of the season's standout K-dramas.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY K-DRAMA: STORY, CAST & WHY IT'S A MUST-WATCH

Bon Appetit Your Majesty follows Yeon Ji-young (played by Im Yoon-ah), a talented French chef who dreams of achieving a Michelin star in Paris. Just when she is about to reach her goal, destiny transports her back in time to the Joseon dynasty, where her cooking skills become her greatest strength.

In the palace, Ji-young meets King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-min), a ruler with an unusual gift-his sense of taste changes with the weather. Fascinated by Ji-young's unique dishes, the King allows her to join the royal kitchen. However, adapting modern culinary techniques to traditional royal cuisine proves to be more challenging than she ever imagined.

The palace is filled with secrets, rivalries, and hidden agendas. Concubine Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na) has her own schemes, while Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) stirs jealousy and political intrigue. As Ji-young navigates these hurdles, she begins to realize that her recipes might hold the power to influence hearts and even shape the fate of the kingdom.

With an ensemble cast featuring Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, the drama presents viewers with a delightful blend of romance, suspense, and magical storytelling.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 10 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

K-drama fans have been eagerly waiting, and the wait ends as Episode 10 of Bon Appetit Your Majesty premieres today (September 21). The fantasy-romance drama has been planned for a 12-episode run, and each week it continues to raise curiosity with new twists and palace secrets.

In South Korea, the series airs on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST, making it a weekend staple for local viewers. For global fans, the show is available on Netflix, ensuring simultaneous streaming across regions. Viewers in India can tune in to watch Episode 10 at 5:40 PM IST, enjoying the royal romance, intriguing power games, and unexpected surprises without delay.