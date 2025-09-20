Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 10 Release Timings: When Will Next Episode Premiere On Netflix? UPDATE

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 10 Release Timings: K-drama enthusiasts have been buzzing with excitement over Bon Appetit Your Majesty even before it premiered, and the series has lived up to the hype. Since the very first episode, viewers have been drawn in by its gripping story, engaging characters, and beautifully crafted fantasy world.

A big part of the show's charm comes from the lead pair, Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min. With every episode, Bon Appetit Your Majesty introduces fresh twists, unexpected developments, and evolving character dynamics. As Episode 10 approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the next surprises, curious to see how the story will unfold and what challenges the characters will face next.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY: PLOT, CAST & WHAT TO EXPECT

Bon Appetit Your Majesty tells the story of Yeon Ji-young, played by Im Yoon-ah, a talented French chef with dreams of earning a Michelin star in Paris. Just as her career is about to reach new heights, she is mysteriously transported back in time to the Joseon dynasty, finding herself in a royal palace far from her modern life.

Ji-young's modern culinary skills quickly become her greatest asset. Her innovative dishes catch the eye of King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-min), a ruler with a unique condition: his sense of taste changes with the weather. Impressed by her creativity, he invites her to cook in the palace, blending traditional royal cuisine with contemporary flavors.

But the palace is full of more than just cooking. Secrets, rivalries, and hidden agendas surround Ji-young at every turn. Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na), an ambitious concubine, pursues her own schemes, while Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) adds tension with his jealousy and power plays. Amid these challenges, Ji-young discovers that her food can influence emotions, mend relationships, and even shape the fate of the kingdom.

With a talented cast including Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, the drama masterfully blends romance, fantasy, and palace intrigue. Its mix of suspense, heartfelt moments, and culinary creativity makes Bon Appetit Your Majesty a must-watch series for K-drama fans worldwide.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 10 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN WILL NEXT EPISODE PREMIERE?

K-drama fans can look forward to Episode 10 of Bon Appetit Your Majesty, releasing tomorrow (September 21). In South Korea, the show airs on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST, making it a weekend favorite. International audiences can enjoy the latest episode at the same time through Netflix, keeping viewers around the world in sync with the story.

In India, Episode 10 will be available on Netflix at 5:40 PM IST, allowing fans to catch all the drama, romance, and palace intrigue alongside South Korean viewers. With each episode bringing new twists and surprises, Episode 10 promises to keep fans hooked as the story and character dynamics continue to unfold.