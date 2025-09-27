Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 11 Eng Subs: How To Stream BEST 2025 K-drama? Is It Available In Hindi?

Bon Appetit Your Majesty episode 11 Eng Subs: Anticipation is building as Bon Appetit Your Majesty approaches its conclusion with Episode 12. The series has captivated K-drama enthusiasts with its engaging narrative and enchanting fantasy elements. From the outset, it has delivered a blend of storytelling that resonates with viewers, featuring characters that are both relatable and unforgettable.

The chemistry between Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min stands out as a major highlight of the show. Each episode brings unexpected twists and evolving dynamics, keeping audiences on their toes. As the drama nears its end, fans eagerly await the final chapter, anticipating more romance and intrigue.

How To Stream Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 11 In Eng Subs?

In Bon Appetit Your Majesty, Im Yoon-ah portrays Yeon Ji-young, a talented French chef aiming for a Michelin star in Paris. Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself transported to the Joseon dynasty's royal palace. Here, her modern culinary skills become her greatest asset.

Ji-young's innovative dishes captivate King Lee Heon, played by Lee Chae-min. The King's unique condition causes his taste preferences to change with the weather. Intrigued by Ji-young's creativity, he invites her into the palace kitchen to blend traditional recipes with contemporary flavours.

Wondering how to stream Bon Appetite Your Majesty episode 11 (second last)? The Korean series is exclusively available for streaming on Netflix in India and other countries.

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 12 Release Timings in India

The eagerly awaited finale of Bon Appetit Your Majesty will air tomorrow (September 28). In South Korea, it will be broadcast on tvN at 9:10 PM KST. Thanks to Netflix, global audiences can stream it simultaneously.

For Indian fans, Episode 12 will be available on Netflix at 5:40 PM IST. This simultaneous release ensures that Indian viewers can experience the final twists alongside audiences worldwide.

The excitement surrounding Bon Appetit Your Majesty is palpable as fans prepare to bid farewell to this captivating series.

The series boasts a stellar cast including Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa. It offers a mix of palace intrigue, suspenseful moments, heartfelt romance, and magical storytelling that keeps viewers engaged.