Bon Appetit Your Majesty: Has Episode 11 Released Online On Netflix? Fans UPSET Because Of...

Bon Appetit Your Majesty episode 11 Netflix: The Korean drama Bon Appetit Your Majesty has swiftly risen to prominence this season. You might be leaving under the rock, if you didn't hear rave reviews about the show. In case you're a K-drama lover, you definitely need to start binge-watching BAYM.

Since its inception, Bon Appetit Your Majesty has captivated both seasoned K-drama enthusiasts and newcomers alike. While the show is inching closer towards its finale, the anticipation for Episode 11 has reached its peak. This episode promises fresh twists and romantic moments that fans have eagerly awaited since the beginning.

With its growing popularity and constant buzz on social media, the drama remains a hot topic in the K-drama community. Bon Appetit Your Majesty has emerged as the number one Korean show on Netflix India, showcasing the popularity of the concept.

Bon Appetit Your Majesty UPSET With Rushed Ending

The narrative centers around Yeon Ji-young, portrayed by Im Yoon-ah, a talented French chef with aspirations of earning a Michelin star in Paris. However, an unforeseen twist transports her back to the Joseon era.

Bon Appetit Your Majesty will end with a power-packed grand finale episode on September 28. While the ardent viewers are excited for the finale, they are not pleased with the rushed ending.

Reddit users have dedicated an entire thread to rant about the 'rushed ending', stating that the show should have at least 14-16 episodes to justify the concept in a better way.

"From the very few episodes, I already felt the drama was quite fast-paced, but still liked it as it didn't seem confusing to me despite it and seemed to flow well. But somehow, as the show comes to an end with only 2 episodes left next week, it felt to me like they just had to squeeze in everything in one episode just like in Episode 10 today. Like I don't know, I know this wasn't really meant to be a "drama" genre that highlights the emotions of the characters but focuses more on food, but maybe they could've have just added a few more episodes up till 14, if they can't do it till 16 eps. Though I get it, it's quite the standard nowadays for kdramas to have shorter episodes (sic)," one user wrote on Reddit.

"I loved the frst few episodes but the Chinese cooks episodes made me lose a bit of my interest I felt like they dragged it too much and now they keep rushing things. Hope atleast it ends well (sic)," another wrote.

Has Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 11 Released Online On Netflix India?

The eagerly awaited Episode 11 of "Bon Appetit Your Majesty" is set to release today, September 27. With a total of 12 episodes planned, the series keeps viewers engaged every weekend with new twists and turns. In South Korea, it airs on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST.

For international audiences, Netflix streams the show simultaneously across different countries. In India, Episode 11 will be available at 5:40 PM IST, allowing viewers to enjoy it alongside global fans.

The drama boasts a talented cast including Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa. "Bon Appetit Your Majesty" offers an engaging mix of love, intrigue, and fantasy. It's no wonder it's become one of the most talked-about K-dramas of the year.