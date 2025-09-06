Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 6 Release Timings: When Will Next Episode Premiere On Netflix? UPDATE

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 6 Release Timings: Even before it premiered, Bon Appetit Your Majesty created a lot of excitement among K-drama lovers. Since its first episode, it has kept fans hooked with its engaging storyline and interesting characters.

One of the biggest reasons for its success is the lead actors, Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min. Fans have quickly fallen for their connection, which adds more emotion and depth to the fantasy-based plot.

With each new episode, the story of Bon Appetit Your Majesty becomes more thrilling and full of surprises. Viewers are already eagerly waiting for Episode 6 as the drama continues to introduce unexpected twists and challenges. Every episode adds something fresh, keeping the excitement alive and making fans eager for what's coming next.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY: PLOT, CAST AND MORE

The story follows Yeon Ji-young, played by Im Yoon-ah, a talented French chef with dreams of working at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Just as her career is about to take off, fate pulls her into the past, landing her in the Joseon dynasty. Now, she must navigate life in a royal court far removed from her world.

Ji-young's modern culinary skills quickly become her biggest asset in this new environment. Her innovative dishes soon attract the attention of King Lee Heon, played by Lee Chae-min, a ruler with a rare condition where his sense of taste changes depending on the weather. Curious and intrigued by her flavors, he invites her to cook in the palace, where tradition meets contemporary ideas in a unique way.

However, the palace is not just about food - it's filled with secrets, power struggles, and political games. Kang Mok-ju, the graceful concubine portrayed by Kang Han-na, hides dangerous plans, while Prince Jesan, played by Choi Gwi-hwa, fuels jealousy and rivalry. Amidst all this, Ji-young discovers that her cooking can influence emotions, heal relationships, and even alter the destiny of the kingdom.

With a talented cast including Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, Bon Appetit Your Majesty offers viewers a perfect blend of love, fantasy, and intrigue.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 6 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN WILL NEXT EPISODE PREMIERE?

Fans are buzzing with excitement as Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 6 is set to release tomorrow (September 7). In South Korea, the episode airs on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST, keeping weekend viewers glued to their screens.

For fans in other countries, there's great news-new episodes are available at the same time on Netflix. In India, you can catch the latest episode at 5:40 PM IST, so you don't have to wait to enjoy the story along with Korean fans.