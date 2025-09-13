Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 7 Release Time Today: When, Where To Watch New Episode Online In India? DEETS

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 7 Release Time: Since its grand premiere last month, Bon Appetit Your Majesty has been creating a lot of excitement. The Korean drama is attracting both longtime K-drama fans and new viewers who are just starting to explore the genre.

Right from the start, Bon Appetit Your Majesty impressed audiences with its perfect blend of strong storytelling, unforgettable characters, and beautiful visuals. With the earlier episodes building a solid foundation, fans are now eagerly waiting for Episode 7.

Many are curious to see how the story will unfold, especially the romantic moments and magical twists that keep viewers coming back. As the buzz grows, Bon Appetit Your Majesty is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about K-dramas of the season, with fans excitedly awaiting each new episode.

BON APPETIT YOUR NAJESTY K-DRAMA: PLOT, CAST & EVERYTHING YOU SHOULD KNOW

Bon Appetit Your Majesty follows Yeon Ji-young (Im Yoon-ah), a world-famous French chef with dreams of earning a Michelin star in Paris. Just as her career is about to reach new heights, she is suddenly transported back to the Joseon era, where her modern cooking skills become her greatest asset.

In the royal palace, Ji-young meets King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-min), a ruler with an unusual gift - his sense of taste changes with the weather. Impressed by her unique dishes, he brings her into the palace kitchen. Ji-young must carefully blend her modern culinary techniques with the strict traditions of royal cuisine to survive and impress.

But the palace is more than just a place for cooking. It's filled with secrets, power struggles, and hidden agendas. Ambitious concubine Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na) and Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) add to the tension, forcing Ji-young to navigate dangerous politics. She soon realizes that her recipes may hold the power to influence the fate of the entire kingdom.

With a talented cast including Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, the drama delivers a gripping mix of romance, fantasy, and palace intrigue. Beyond the suspense, Bon Appetit Your Majesty shows how food can bridge cultures and time, making it a must-watch for K-drama lovers around the world.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 7 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

K-drama fans have reason to rejoice as Bon Appetit Your Majesty releases Episode 7 today (September 13). The fantasy-romance series has captured viewers' hearts since its premiere and is set for a 12-episode run, with new surprises arriving every weekend.

In South Korea, the drama airs on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST, making it a weekend favorite. Its global popularity has grown even more with Netflix streaming, giving international audiences access to the show without delays.

For fans in India, Episode 7 drops on Netflix at 5:40 PM IST, letting viewers catch the latest royal drama and magical twists simultaneously with audiences worldwide.