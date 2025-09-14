Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 8 Eng Subs: How To Stream 2025's BIGGEST K-drama? Is It Available In Hindi?

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 8: Since its premiere in August 2025, Bon Appetit Your Majesty has captured the hearts of K-drama enthusiasts worldwide. There are multiple reasons why the show stands out. With its unique blend of fantasy and emotional storytelling, the K-drama has managed to strike a chord with the audience.

Fans eagerly wait for Bon Appétit Your Majesty episode 8 ever since the makers dropped a promo for the upcoming twist. The series has not only become a weekend staple in South Korea, but also in countries like India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

While the show airs on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST, it is available for Indian viewers at an earlier time slot due to the difference in time zones. Bon Appétit Your Majesty Episode 8 released on Netflix at 5:40 pm, earning praises for the new twists and turns.

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 8 Review

The storyline follows Yeon Ji-young (Im Yoon-ah), a celebrated French chef aiming for a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she is transported to the Joseon era. Here, her modern culinary skills become vital for survival.

In this historical setting, Ji-young meets King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-min), whose taste changes with the weather. Fans have flooded Reddit with posts, sharing their thoughts after watching episodes 7 and 8.

One user wrote, "Episode 8 is easily one of my favorite episodes of the hundreds of kdramas I have watched lol. I was HOOKED from beginning to end! Well done writers. Male lead is nailing this role. And to think he was a replacement last minute, you can't tell at all! The way he delivers his lines, and his little smirk is top tier. I'm not sure how much time he had to prepare for this role but I am blown away by his performance!

I admit I have never really like watching dramas with Yoona as a lead but between this and King of the Land (which I loved as well) she has improved so much!!!! I haven't been this hooked on a historical drama since "The Crowned Clown" which is one of my favorite. Can't wait to see how it unfolds."

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 8 Eng Subtitles: How To Stream In Hindi?

The historical romantic drama has been lauded for the impeccable performances of the lead artists and the intriguing plot.

As Ji-young delves deeper into palace affairs, she finds out that her recipes are more than just food. This adds to mystery surrounding the lead characters.

Bon Appetit Your Majesty stars Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa in crucial roles. The series is available for streaming online on Netflix and other countries.