Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 8 Release Time Today: When, Where To Watch New Episode Online In India? DEETS

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 8 Release Time: Since its debut last month, Bon Appetit Your Majesty has been winning hearts among K-drama fans across the globe. The show quickly gained attention with its blend of fantasy elements, emotional storytelling, and stunning visuals that set it apart from other series.

With the previous episodes laying the groundwork for an exciting story, viewers are now eagerly awaiting Episode 8 Every new installment adds more surprises, making Bon Appetit Your Majesty one of the most popular and talked-about shows of the season.

As the plot unfolds, fans are staying hooked, looking forward to more twists, heartfelt moments, and beautiful cinematography that keep the excitement alive.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY K-DRAMA: STORY, CAST & ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Bon Appetit Your Majesty follows the captivating journey of Yeon Ji-young (Im Yoon-ah), a renowned French chef with dreams of working at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Just as her career is about to soar, destiny throws her into an unexpected twist-she is transported to the Joseon era. In this unfamiliar world, her modern culinary expertise becomes her biggest strength to adapt and survive.

In the royal palace, Ji-young encounters King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-min), a ruler with a rare condition-his sense of taste changes with the weather. Fascinated by her innovative cooking, the king invites her to the palace kitchen, where she must combine contemporary flavors with ancient royal traditions to win favor.

But palace life is far from simple. Behind the grandeur lie secrets, rivalries, and political schemes. Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na), an elegant yet ambitious concubine, hides dangerous intentions that could threaten the court's balance. At the same time, Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) stirs jealousy and conflict among the royals.

As Ji-young gets deeper into palace affairs, she soon learns that her recipes are more than food-they hold the power to influence relationships, calm tensions, and even change the kingdom's destiny.

Starring Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, Bon Appetit Your Majesty offers viewers an exciting mix of romance, fantasy, and political drama, making it one of the most engaging K-dramas of the season.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 8 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

K-drama lovers are excited as Bon Appetit Your Majesty returns with its highly anticipated Episode 8 today (September 14). The 12-episode series has become a weekend favorite in South Korea, airing on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST.

For fans in India, the wait is over - Episode 8 will be available to stream on Netflix at 5:40 PM IST. This makes it easy for viewers to join in the royal escapades and magical twists at the same time as fans around the world. Don't miss out on the next exciting chapter of this must-watch fantasy drama!