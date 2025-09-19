Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 9 Release Timings: When Will Next Episode Premiere On Netflix? UPDATE

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 9 Release Timings: The Korean drama Bon Appétit Your Majesty has become one of the most talked-about shows in recent weeks. Fans are hooked to the story, and the excitement for each new episode continues to grow. Much of the buzz comes from the powerful on-screen chemistry between Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min.

Episode 9 is now one of the most awaited parts of the series, as audiences expect bigger twists, emotional moments, and dramatic turns that will take the storyline to the next level. With its mix of fresh storytelling and engaging characters, Bon Appétit Your Majesty is steadily winning over K-drama fans worldwide.

WHAT MAKES BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY A MUST-WATCH? PLOT, CAST & KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Korean drama Bon Appétit Your Majesty blends palace intrigue, romance, fantasy, and the love of cooking into a one-of-a-kind story. The series introduces viewers to Yeon Ji-young (Im Yoon-ah), a talented French chef who dreams of working at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Just when her dream seems close, an unexpected twist in fate transports her back to the Joseon era.

In this historical world, Ji-young's knowledge of modern cuisine becomes her biggest strength. Her unique dishes soon reach the royal palace, where she meets King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-min). The king suffers from a rare condition-his sense of taste changes with the weather. Intrigued by Ji-young's creativity, he welcomes her into the palace kitchen, setting the stage for both romance and rivalry.

But palace life is not without danger. Behind the glamour of royal banquets lie secrets, conspiracies, and power struggles. Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na), a graceful yet manipulative concubine, hides schemes that could threaten the throne. Meanwhile, Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) fuels rebellion, adding even more tension to the kingdom's fragile balance.

As Ji-young navigates these challenges, she realizes that her cooking is more than just food-it has the power to heal wounds, bridge divides, and even alter destiny. With its star-studded cast of Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, the drama delivers not only romance but also a deeper exploration of how love, food, and politics can intertwine across time.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 9 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN WILL NEXT EPISODE PREMIERE?

The wait is almost over for fans of Bon Appétit Your Majesty, as Episode 9 is all set to arrive this weekend, on September 20. In South Korea, the series airs on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST, keeping weekend prime time buzzing with excitement. For global viewers, Netflix ensures simultaneous streaming, so audiences in India can tune in at 5:40 PM IST and enjoy the fresh episodes without delay.

Episode 9 is expected to take the story to new heights. From heart-touching moments to surprising palace conflicts, the latest chapter will keep viewers hooked till the very end. With strong performances and a gripping plot, the show continues to grow as one of the most talked-about dramas of 2025.