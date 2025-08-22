Bon Appetit Your Majesty Full Episode Release Schedule: How Many Episodes K-Drama Has? Check Total Count

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Full Episode Release Schedule: The countdown has officially begun for Bon Appetit Your Majesty, the much-awaited Korean fantasy romantic drama starring Im Yoon-ah aka YoonA. Scheduled to premiere on August 23, the series has already become one of the most talked-about upcoming releases of 2025.

Since the drama was first announced, Bon Appetit Your Majesty has stayed in the headlines for its unique concept and an engaging storyline that blends fantasy, romance, and heartfelt emotions. This fresh mix has raised curiosity among K-drama lovers worldwide, making it one of the most anticipated premieres of the year.

With the first episode just days away, the excitement continues to build. Viewers are eager to see how the powerful characters and high-stakes battles unfold, while many expect Bon Appetit Your Majesty to dominate conversations in the K-drama community once it begins airing.

No matter if you're a long-time K-drama fan or just starting your journey, Bon Appetit Your Majesty promises to be an unforgettable experience. Keep following for the latest updates, episode schedules, and all the details you need to stay connected with this highly awaited drama.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS

Adapted from a popular web novel, the upcoming K-drama introduces YoonA in the role of Yeon Ji-young, a celebrated French chef. Just when she reaches the peak of her career, destiny takes an unexpected turn,she time-slips back to the Joseon era, where her culinary skills change the course of history.

In Joseon, Ji-young's dishes catch the attention of King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-min), a feared tyrant known for his ruthless rule and extraordinary sense of taste. Able to detect even the slightest changes in flavor depending on the weather, the king is captivated by Ji-young's cooking. Impressed, he brings her into the palace to prepare fusion-style royal cuisine exclusively for him. Ironically, Ji-young had just been offered a position at a Michelin three-star restaurant in Paris before being swept into the past.

Adding to the palace intrigue is Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na), the king's ambitious concubine who hides her hunger for power behind a graceful façade. Meanwhile, Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa), a key figure in the royal family, stands as the king's greatest political rival, intensifying the drama within the palace walls.

Bon Appetit Your Majesty features Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa in the main roles.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY RELEASE DATE: WHERE TO WATCH? EPISODES AND FINALE UPDATE

Bon Appetit Your Majesty is gearing up for its global premiere in just a few hours. Fans can start streaming the series on Netflix from August 23.

The show will follow a 12-episode format with new episodes are set to release twice a week, every Saturday and Sunday, building anticipation with each drop. The first episode releases on August 23, officially kicking off the Korean series.

For viewers tracking the broadcast time, Bon Appetit Your Majesty will air in Korea at 21:10 KST on tvN, which means Indian fans can catch it around 5:40 PM IST on the same day. The finale episode will premiere next month, on September 28.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY FULL EPISODE RELEASE SCHEDULE

Episode 1 - August 23, 2025

Episode 2 - August 24, 2025

Episode 3 - August 30, 2025

Episode 4 - August 31, 2025

Episode 5 - September 6, 2025

Episode 6 - September 7, 2025

Episode 7 - September 13, 2025

Episode 8 - September 14, 2025

Episode 9 - September 20. 2025

Episode 10 - September 21. 2025

Episode 11 - September 27, 2025

Episode 12 - September 28, 2025

How excited are you about the premiere of Bon Appetit Your Majesty? Tell us in the comment section below.