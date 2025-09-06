Confidence Queen Episode 1 Release Time Today: When, Where To Watch First Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Confidence Queen Episode 1 Release Time: K-drama fans are counting down the hours as Confidence Queen gears up for its much-awaited premiere. The upcoming crime-comedy has already generated huge interest through its teasers and trailers, sparking curiosity about how the story will unfold.

What makes Confidence Queen even more exciting is that it's a remake of the popular 2018 Japanese drama Confidence Man JP. Since the announcement, it has been trending across social media, with viewers eager to see how the Korean adaptation will bring its own twist to the original.

As Episode 1 premieres in a few hours, many believe Confidence Queen has all the ingredients to become one of the biggest K-drama hits of 2025. With a strong start expected, the series is ready to make a memorable debut and keep global audiences hooked week after week.

CONFIDENCE QUEEN OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

Park Min-young plays Yun Yi-rang, a clever and daring con artist who leads a team of tricksters on high-stakes missions. Joining her are actors Park Hee-soon and Joo Jong-hyuk, playing key roles in the team, while Hyun Bong-sik, Woo Kang-min, and Kim Sun-young appear in important supporting parts. Together, they form a group that plans and executes bold schemes, blending humor with heart-racing action.

Unlike dark and intense crime dramas, Confidence Queen focuses on smart tactics, quirky plans, and the thrill of pulling off impossible tasks. From identifying weaknesses to pulling off risky heists, each scene promises sharp strategies and unpredictable turns that keep viewers hooked.

Adding another layer to the story is Yun Yi-rang's mysterious past. Once a wealthy heir from a Chaebol family, her transformation into a con artist adds emotional depth and keeps audiences guessing. As her backstory slowly unfolds, viewers will learn what pushed her toward revenge and justice.

While the series is driven by heists and revenge plots, the trailer hints at playful romantic moments, making the storyline even more entertaining. The group's confrontations with powerful villains suggest that their mission isn't just about treasure-it's also about balancing the scales and seeking retribution.

With Park Min-young leading the cast alongside Park Hee-soon and Joo Jong-hyuk, and supported by Hyun Bong-sik, Woo Kang-min, and Kim Sun-young, Confidence Queen promises a perfect blend of comedy, action, mystery, and emotion-making it one of the most anticipated dramas of the season.

CONFIDENCE QUEEN EPISODE 1 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Fans are excited as Confidence Queen is all set to premiere today (September 6), with its first episode ready to hit screens. The new Korean drama will have 12 episodes in total, promising plenty of action and drama to keep viewers hooked.

In South Korea, Confidence Queen airs every weekend on TV Chosun and Coupang Play at 9:10 PM KST, making weekend primetime even more exciting. For fans outside Korea, Prime Video offers a simultaneous release, with new episodes streaming at 5:40 PM IST in India.

The show will stick to a regular schedule, with new episodes being released every Saturday and Sunday, ensuring fans have fresh content to look forward to every weekend.