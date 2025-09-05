Confidence Queen Episode 1 Release Timings: When Will First Episode Premiere On Prime Video? UPDATE

Confidence Queen Episode 1 Release Timings: The global K-drama community has been buzzing with excitement as Confidence Queen, the much-talked-about crime comedy series, is all set to premiere in just a few hours. The show has already built strong hype with its teasers and trailers, and fans are eager to see if it lives up to the expectations.

Even before release, Confidence Queen became a trending topic online as it's the remake of the original Japanese 2018 drama, Confidence Man JP. Now that the premiere is almost here, viewers are not just curious about the storyline but also looking forward to streaming details and weekly updates. With its grand start, the series is expected to combine action-packed scenes with heartfelt emotions and comedy.

With the buzz reaching new heights, Confidence Queen is poised to make a powerful debut and could easily become one of the biggest K-drama hits of 2025.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM K-DRAMA CONFIDENCE QUEEN: PLOT, CAST & MORE

The upcoming K-drama Confidence Queen has dropped its 1-minute-25-second trailer, giving fans a first look at Park Min-young's exciting new role. She plays Yun Yi-rang, a smart and sharp con artist who also happens to be the leader of a group of tricksters. Alongside her are three other con artists, with actors Park Hee-soon and Joo Jong-hyuk taking center stage, while Hyun Bong-sik, Woo Kang-min, and Kim Sun-young appear in key supporting roles.

Instead of being heavy and dark, the drama focuses on witty strategies, quirky plans, and the unpredictable thrill of pulling off the impossible. From spotting weaknesses in targets to executing daring heists, every moment hints at fast-paced action filled with humor and mischief.

What makes the show even more engaging is the layer of mystery around Yun Yi-rang's past. Once a wealthy heir (Chaebol), her journey from luxury to becoming a con artist will unfold across the series, adding both emotional depth and intrigue.

While revenge and heists remain the main theme, fans can also expect a few romantic encounters sprinkled throughout the drama. The trailer teases confrontations with powerful city villains, suggesting that the group's mission goes beyond just treasure-it's also about payback and justice.

Joining Park Min-young in the lead role of Yun Yi-rang, the con artist team also features Park Hee-soon and Joo Jong-hyuk in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Hyun Bong-sik, Woo Kang-min, and Kim Sun-young round out the cast with strong supporting performances.

CONFIDENCE QUEEN EPISODE 1 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN WILL FIRST EPISODE PREMIERE?

The wait is almost over for fans of Confidence Queen, as Episode 1 is all set to release on September 6, 2025.

In South Korea, the series airs on TV Chosun and Coupang Play every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST, keeping weekend primetime buzzing. For international fans, Prime Video ensures a simultaneous release - new episodes drop at 5:40 PM IST in India, allowing global audiences to watch alongside Korean viewers without delays.

The show will have a total of 12 episodes with the finale confirmed premiere next week, on October 12, 2025.