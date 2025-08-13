Did BLACKPINK's Lisa & Frederic Arnault Break Up? K-pop Idol's LEAKED Viral Video Triggers Outrage

BLACKPINK Lisa-Frederic Arnault Break-Up Rumors: Rumors linking BLACKPINK's Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) and luxury heir Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer and later head of LVMH's Watches & Jewelry division, have captured global attention, sparking widespread speculation without any formal confirmation. Despite their repeated public appearances together, neither Lisa nor Frédéric has confirmed a romantic relationship.

Whispers of their alleged romance began circulating as early as 2022 when Frederic attended a BLACKPINK concert in Los Angeles and shared the experience publicly, prompting fan speculation about a connection. By mid-2023, Lisa and Frédéric were spotted dining together in Paris, with moments like shared museum strolls and ice cream outings at the Rodin Museum fueling whispers of intimacy.

Now, after taking the world by storm with their alleged relationship, BLACKPINK Lisa's recent video has sparked breakup speculations among fans.

BLACKPINK Deadline World Tour: BLACKPINK Lisa's Vacay Video Gets Leaked

The all-girls K-pop group BLACKPINK is currently on the Europe leg of their DEADLINE world tour, and Lisa seems to have taken some time off to unwind in between their hectic concerts. The 28-year-old K-pop idol is currently said to be vacationing in Capri, Italy, a viral Twitter video suggests so.

In the viral video, shared by several fan pages on Twitter (now 'X'), the idol can be seen walking out of the video frame alone. Behind her, there was a tall man following her who seemed to be her guard.

Blinks have slammed the user for invading her personal space while she was on a vacation, capturing her without her consent and sharing it on the internet.

Did BLACKPINK's Lisa & Frederic Part Ways? Singer's Viral Video Sparks Break-Up Rumors Among Fans

The leaked viral video of BLACKPINK's Lisa has triggered speculations and massive outrage among fans. Ever since their link-up rumors erupted, Frederic has often been spotted with Lisa or around her whenever she has traveled overseas. Frederic's absence during Lisa's Italy vacation didn't go unnoticed by fans, which led them to speculate if they had parted ways, as per Koreaboo.

In June 2025, a "blind item" circulated-an anonymous post hinting that a member of a "two‑colour group" (widely interpreted as BLACKPINK) had secretly married. TikTok amplified this rumor, though news outlets later debunked it, citing a lack of credible evidence - no rings, photos, or statements have surfaced.

Recently, an Instagram post by Michelle Yeoh featuring Frédéric with a knowing caption reignited speculation among fans that it might be a subtle confirmation of the relationship.