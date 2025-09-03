Doctor Cha Season 2 Confirmed: Uhm Jung Hwa & Kim Byung Chul’s Hit K-Drama Is Returning - DEETS

The popular K-drama Doctor Cha is set for a second season, with Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Byung Chul expected to return. Fans await details as production discussions commence.

Fans of Korean medical dramas have a new reason to celebrate. The popular series "Doctor Cha," directed by Kim Dae-Jin and penned by Jung Yeo-Rang, is reportedly gearing up for a second season. This news comes after the show's successful first season, which captivated audiences with its engaging storyline and strong performances.

Season 1 of "Doctor Cha" featured an impressive cast including Uhm Jung-Hwa, Kim Byung-Chul, Min Wook-hyuk, and Myung Se-bin. The show debuted in 2023 and quickly became a fan favourite. According to South Korean media outlets SPOTV News and Soompi, discussions about Season 2 are already underway.

Anticipated Cast Returns

Excitingly, Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Byung Chul are expected to return as Cha Jeongseok and Seo Inho. Their agency, Alien Company, has confirmed their involvement in the upcoming season. However, the production company SLL has stated that "nothing has been concretely discussed yet," indicating that while casting is progressing, production plans are still in the early stages.

The first season of "Doctor Cha" was a major success during its original run. It achieved a peak viewership rating of 18.546%, securing its place as the eighth highest-rated K-drama on Korean cable TV. The series' blend of humour, emotional depth, and a compelling female lead resonated with viewers globally.

Season 1 Recap

The finale of Season 1 saw Jeongseok prioritising her independence over romantic relationships. After receiving a liver transplant from her estranged husband Seo Inho, she agreed to his divorce request and declined Roy Kim's love confession. A three-year time jump revealed her running a small clinic and cafe while continuing community medical services.

Until the arrival of Season 2, fans can revisit or catch up on "Doctor Cha" Season 1 on Netflix in most regions. The show's mix of drama and heartfelt moments continues to attract viewers worldwide.

The anticipation for the next chapter is palpable among fans eager to see how the story unfolds further. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.