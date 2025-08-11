G-Dragon & Sana Dating Rumors: Are They Really In A Relationship? TWICE Member Breaks Silence On Link-Up Talks

Photo Credit: Instagram/@m.by__sana, @xxxibgdrgn

TWICE's Sana & G-Dragon Dating Rumors: K-pop fandoms are in overdrive as dating rumors swirl around BIGBANG's G-Dragon and TWICE's Sana - two of the biggest names in the South Korean music scene. The whispers began earlier in April this year, when G-Dragon attended the Coldplay concert at the Goyang Sports Complex, where TWICE performed as special guests. Things escalated when the BIGBANG member posted a photo and tagged Sana's personal account instead of her official k-pop group account. The tag was deleted soon after.

The buzz around G‑Dragon and TWICE's Sana intensified when the South Korean rapper-singer made an appearance on Dex & Sana's 'Fridge Interview', co-hosted by Single's Inferno 2 fame Dex and TWICE's Sana.

TWICE Member Sana Breaks Silence On Dating Rumors With G-Dragon

Months after the whirlwind speculations around TWICE's Sana (full name: Minatozaki Sana) and BIGBANG's G-Dragon (real name: Kwon Ji-yong), Sana has finally broken her silence on her 'rumored' relationship with G-Dragon.

As per Chosun Biz, the TWICE singer recently addressed her dating rumors with G-Dragon in the latest episode of her Fridge Interview titled 'Reading Your Comments On Sana's Interview'.

Recalling the day of filming the Fridge interview episode with G-Dragon, Sana said, "That day was truly memorable. It really felt like we just suddenly counted 'one, two, three' and gathered. It's a combination of people that would never have met if not for Fridge interview."

Clearing the air about the dating rumors, Sana added, "I don't know if I should say this, but my account appeared on his SNS. The members knew he was on Fridge Interview, but since it was only a few days after recording, we couldn't say 'He's on the show.' My lips were itching to tell, but I waited and waited, and it finally came out a month later."

For those unversed, G-Dragon's agency had dismissed the dating rumors back then and clarified the 'tag' episode.

G-Dragon & Sana Age Gap: What Is Their Age Difference?

Born on August 18, 1988, G-Dragon is all set to turn 37 years old next week. On the other hand, Sana, born on 29th December 1996, is currently 28 years old. That means there is nearly an eight-year age gap between Sana and G-Dragon.