Genie Make A Wish (Episode 1-12) Netflix Release Timing: When Will Full Episodes Premiere Online? UPDATE

Genie Make A Wish Netflix Release Timing: The much-talked-about Korean drama Genie Make A Wish is finally set to make its debut in a few hours, bringing excitement to K-drama fans around the world. Premiering on October 3, the series has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Directed by Ahn Gil-ho, Genie Make A Wish is touted as a fantasy romantic comedy and features Kim Woo-bin alongside Bae Suzy as the lead protagonists. With its gripping storyline, stellar performances, and excitement, the show has already built strong buzz ahead of release.

Are you wondering when and where to stream Genie Make A Wish online? Well, Filmibeat has fetched all the required details for you here.

GENIE MAKE A WISH OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST & WHAT TO EXPECT

Genie Make A Wish is a new fantasy romance drama that blends magic, mystery, and heartfelt emotions. At its center is Ka-young, a woman who has lived her life emotionally distant and detached from the world. Her fate changes when she discovers an ancient lamp, releasing Genie (Iblis), a mystical spirit sealed away for a thousand years.

Although Genie brings humor and wonder with his eccentric personality, his past holds secrets far deeper than Ka-young expects. As their bond grows stronger, hidden rivalries, buried truths, and a shadowy history begin to surface, creating an intriguing mix of fantasy, suspense, and romance that promises to captivate viewers.

According to IMDb, the storyline can be summed up as: "Jinn, a genie who awakens after a thousand years, and Ka-young, his new impassive master."

The drama also comes with an impressive cast lineup:

Kim Woo-bin as Genie/Iblis - the spirit who finally awakens after centuries.

Bae Suzy as Ka-young - the emotionless young woman who becomes Genie's master.

Noh Sang-hyun as Soo-hyun - Genie's brother and powerful rival.

Ahn Eun-jin as Mi-joo - a character surrounded by mystery.

Lee Joo-young as Min-ji - Ka-young's trusted friend.

Ko Kyu-pil as Sayyid - Genie's loyal assistant who hides a secret of his own.

GENIE MAKE A WISH RELEASE TIME: HERE'S WHEN TO WATCH ONLINE IN INDIA?

Genie Make A Wish is all set to premiere on October 3, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. This season will bring fans a binge-worthy treat with 12 episodes releasing at once, allowing viewers to enjoy the complete story without waiting week after week.

To make the experience more engaging for its global audience, Netflix will stream Genie Make A Wish in multiple languages along with subtitles, ensuring fans across different regions can watch it seamlessly.

The episodes are expected to go live either at midnight or 12:30 PM IST, giving both international and Indian viewers a chance to dive into the drama as soon as it drops. However, the Indian release time is not yet officially confirmed.

Keep watching this space for more updates!