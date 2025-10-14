Jung Sung Il Divorce Reason: The Glory Actor Announces Split After 9 Yrs Of Marriage! Wife & Kid Under Lens

Jung Sung Il (The Glory) Divorce: South Korean actor Jung Sung Il, widely admired for his versatile performances in hits like Netflix's The Glory, Unmasked, and I, and most recently seen alongside stars Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop in Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy, has shocked fans and the entertainment industry alike with his divorce announcement. Known for his intense acting and the ability to bring complex characters to life, Jung Sung Il has built a strong fan base across Asia, making this personal revelation even more surprising.

Jung Sung Il Divorce Reason: Why Is The Glory Actor Getting Separated?

In a shocking announcement, Jung Sung-il revealed that he is divorcing after nine years of marriage, putting the spotlight on his family, including his child. Known for maintaining a relatively private personal life, Jung Sung Il's latest revelation has taken many by surprise, leaving the entertainment world abuzz with speculation and concern.

According to Soompi, the actor and his wife decided to get divorced "amicably", based on "mutual agreement". On Tuesday (October 10), the actor's agency XYZ Studio issued an official statement on the same that read, "After a long period of careful deliberation together, Jung Sung Il and his spouse have decided to bring their marriage to a close."

As reported by Allkpop, the 'Our Blues' actor had once opened up on his love story on a variety show. Jung Sung Il's romantic journey has its own twists. He initially met his wife through a mutual friend and dated her for three years before parting ways. By chance, they crossed paths again, and just three months after reconnecting, they married in 2016. The couple is blessed with one son, forming a close-knit family.

Jung Sung Il Divorce: Actor's Family (Wife & Kid) Under Spotlight

Jung Sung-Il's shocking divorce announcement has put the spotlight on his family, including his child. Jung Sung Il's wife has always stayed away from the entertainment world, and the actor has kept his non-celebrity spouse largely out of the media spotlight. Following their split, the couple has agreed to focus on co-parenting and raising their son with utmost care and dedication.

"This decision was reached amicably by mutual agreement without assigning fault to either party. Although their legal relationship has been settled, they continue to support each other's paths, and they are jointly and diligently doing their utmost in raising their child," Jung Sung-il's official divorce statement further added.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the upcoming Disney+ kdrama 'Made In Korea', starring Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Won Ji-an, Seo Eun-soo, and Cho Yeo-jeong among others.