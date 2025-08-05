Jung Woo Sung Wife: Scarlet Innocence Actor Secretly Ties The Knot With Longtime Partner; Is She Moon Ga Bi?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@tojws, @iamchocobi

Jung Woo Sung Secret Wedding: Popular South Korean actor Jung Woo-Sung is back in the headlines. This time, the 'Scarlet Innocence' actor is in the news over his alleged secret wedding. Yes, you read that right! As per South Korean media outlets, the 52-year-old model-turned-actor is rumored to have gotten hitched to his longtime partner. Last year, the actor took the internet by storm due to the news of his secret child out of wedlock with model Moon Ga-bi. Now, amidst the news of his secret wedding, netizens are curious if Woo-sung has gotten married to Moon Ga-bi.

Jung Woo Sung Secret Wedding With Longtime Gf: Who Did He Marry? Is She Moon Ga-Bi?

Less than a year after the Moon Ga Bi scandal, 'A Walk To Remember' actor Jung Woo Sung has gotten married to his longtime gf. According to My Daily, Jung Woo Sung has secretly registered his wedding with his longtime non-celebrity girlfriend at the local district office. That means the woman (Woo-sung's wife) is not model Moon Ga-bin, the 35-year-old mother of his son.

An insider informed the outlet, "Jung Woo Sung and his girlfriend have recently registered their marriage. The two have already let those close to them know about it."

Reportedly, Woo-sung's wife (then gf) stood by him like a pillar during his tough time last year over the scandal of Moon Ga Bi's shocking revelations about her son with the actor.

Last year in November, at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024, Jung Woo Sung publicly addressed the scandal for the first time and said, "I will fulfill my responsibilities as a father."

Jung Woo Sung Agency Breaks Silence On Secret Wedding Rumors

On Tuesday (August 5), Jung Woo Sung's agency, Artist Company, reacted to the ongoing speculations about the actor's secret wedding. Addressing the same, the agency told OSEN, 'Regarding the reports of actor Jung Woo-sung's marriage registration, we ask for your understanding that it is difficult to provide an official position as this is a personal matter.'

They added, "We kindly ask that you refrain from excessive attention and speculation", sparking even more curiosity among fans.