Kim Soo Hyun Dating Scandal SHOCKING Twist: NOT Kim Sae Ron? Actor's Love Letters To 'Real' Girlfriend LEAKED

Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Controversy Shocking Update: The Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating controversy has once again resurfaced online, stirring intense backlash and reigniting widespread speculation. What was once dismissed as an internet rumor soon spiraled into a full-blown scandal with shocking revelations and accusations following the untimely death of 25-year-old Kim Sae Ron. The timing of the dating scandal - following Kim Soo Hyun's massive success in 'Queen Of Tears' and during the shooting of his upcoming kdrama 'Knock Off' - only amplified the spotlight, putting his reputation under intense scrutiny. Now, the resurgence of the dating controversy has added a new shocking twist.

At the center of the storm is a disturbing claim alleging that Kim Soo Hyun had a secret romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron, beginning when she was still in middle school. Online chatter accused the actor of maintaining a six-year relationship with the late actress, even going so far as to label his behavior as "perverse" and "pedophilic." However, Kim Soo Hyun's side has now shared new evidence to dismiss the allegations of the actor not being romantically involved with the 'Bloodhounds' actress when she was still a minor.

Kim Soo Hyun Dating Controversy Shocking Update: Actor's Handwritten Love Letters To Real Girlfriend Leaked

According to Koreaboo, attorney Ko Sang-rok of Phil Law Firm, who is representing the Korean actor, claimed that Kim Soo Hyun frequently penned letters to his girlfriend during his military service, which began in October 2017. These heartfelt notes, written during his downtime, were meant for his then-partner - and not for the late Kim Sae Ron. Between January 2018 and his discharge, he reportedly exchanged nearly 150 letters, many of which he hand-delivered during his military leave, attorney Ko further claimed.

In his military diary entry from July 30, 2018, he wrote, "I'm definitely going to go on a trip with her this time next year. I'll do everything new and never done before with her. We will go far for a long time. I want to cherish and love each other deeply, but sometimes fight and make up. There are os many things I want to experience."

On August 3, 2018, Soo-Hyun added, "I'm getting hit reality in the military, but one thing is clear. I am treating her better than before I enlisted. I still miss her and want to see her. I'm grateful to be able to make her feel good and happy. I'm reflecting deeply and grateful every day she waits for me."

Addressing the now-controversial letter sent to Kim Sae Ron during his enlistment, the lawyer clarified that it was not a love letter, but rather a personal reflection on his military life. Far from romantic, the note was part of his habit of writing to friends and acquaintances as a way to stay mentally grounded and connected with the outside world during his time in service.

Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Relationship Timeline: QOT Actor's Lawyer Denies Dating 'Minor' Age Angle

Denying the accusations of Kim Soo Hyun being in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron during his military days, the attorney stated, "The photos released by Hoverlab were all taken during Kim Sae-ron's adulthood, specifically between December 2019 and the following spring, when the two were actually in a relationship. If they had been in a relationship for six years since middle school, as Hoverlab claims, it is inexplicable that no photos exist from that long period except for those from this specific timeframe." He added, "Hoverlab claimed to have thousands of photos but has failed to present even a single additional piece of evidence to this day."

As reported by The Chosun Daily, the lawyer wrote on his Facebook post, "As the investigation prolongs due to the persistent criminal acts of YouTube channel Hoverlab, this post is written based on verified facts and objective materials confirmed through the actor's agency to restore his damaged reputation and correct distorted claims."