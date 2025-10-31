Last Summer Episode 1 Release Timings: At What Time First Episode Will Premiere On Netflix And Viki? UPDATE

Last Summer Episode 1 Release Timings: K-drama lovers are in for a treat as Last Summer is finally set to premiere, and anticipation couldn't be higher. The series has already captured global attention with its gripping trailers and intriguing teasers, sparking endless curiosity about its story and characters.

With the buzz continuing to grow, Last Summer is expected to premiere to record-breaking viewership. If you've been waiting to see Lee Jae Wook in a lighthearted romantic drama, the wait is finally over! The popular Hallyu star is returning to the small screen with Last Summer, marking his first-ever on-screen pairing with Choi Sung Eun.

This fresh collaboration has already sparked excitement among fans eager to see the duo's chemistry in a heartwarming love story.

LAST SUMMER OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST AND ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Last Summer brings a refreshing dose of nostalgia and romance with a heartfelt story about second chances and rediscovering lost love. The romantic comedy follows Baek Doha (played by Lee Jae Wook) and Song Hakyung (portrayed by Choi Sung Eun), childhood best friends and first loves who parted ways after a painful incident.

Years later, fate brings them back together through a legal battle over a duplex called Peanut House, forcing them into an awkward - and emotional - cohabitation. Doha, now a gifted architect, returns to his hometown of Patan, only to find Hakyung working as a civil servant in the local architecture department.

Their paths cross again when Hakyung plans to sell Peanut House, a property Doha insists belongs to him. Things get even more complicated when Seo Soohyuk (played by Kim Gun Woo), an appellate lawyer representing Doha, starts developing feelings for Hakyung - turning their reunion into a tangled love triangle.

As old wounds resurface and buried emotions come to light, Doha tries to remind Hakyung of the warmth they once shared. But her resentment runs deeper - not toward him, but toward his twin brother, Baek Doyoung (also portrayed by Lee Jae Wook). How these unresolved emotions transform into a tender romance forms the heart of Last Summer, promising a beautiful mix of laughter, longing, and love rediscovered.

LAST SUMMER EPISODE 1 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN WILL FIRST EPISODE PREMIERE?

K-drama fans are in for a treat as Last Summer is all set to premiere tomorrow (November 1). The much-awaited drama will air in South Korea on KBS2 every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 KST, making it a perfect pick for weekend viewers.

For international audiences, the series will be available to stream simultaneously on Netflix or Viki (depending on the region), allowing fans worldwide to enjoy each new episode as it airs in Korea. Viewers in India can catch the episodes on Viki at 5:50 PM IST, ensuring they don't miss a single twist in this highly anticipated K-drama.