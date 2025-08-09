Law And The City Finale Episode (12) Release Date: Where To Stream Kdrama In India? Last Episode Twist

Law And The City finale episode: It's time for the ultimate and blockbuster episode in the popular Korean drama Law And The City. At a time when romantic dramas like When Life Gives You Tangerines, Head Over Heels, and Nice Guy have dominated the viewership charts, a legal drama is slowly and steadily winning the hearts of the viewers. Of course, we are talking about Law And The City.

The show showcased the world of young lawyers as they navigate the challenging legal world while maintaining their friendships. It is set against the backdrop of Seoul's Seocho Judicial Town, offering the viewers a unique glimpse into the way things are handled in the legal world.

Law And The City stars Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Seong Jae. The cast has earned praise from all corners for their impressive performance, earning brownie points from the audience.

HOW TO WATCH LAW AND THE CITY FINALE EPISODE ONLINE IN INDIA?

Wondering when and where to watch Law and the City finale episode in India and South Korea? Filmibeat's Aakash Kumar has done a phenomenal job in covering Law and the City and keeping the Korean section updated with his timely articles.

Being a K-drama enthusiast, I have grown fond of Law and the City. As the show nears its finale, I am here to update you with relevant information.

The TV series airs at 9:20pm on tvN on Saturday and Sunday in South Korea. It also beams on Rakuten Viki in selected regions.

Law and the City episode 12 will premiere online at 5:50pm (IST) on JioHotstar. The show is exclusively available for streaming on JioHotstar as all the full episodes can be watched on the leading OTT platform.

