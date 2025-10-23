Lee Yi Kyung Controversy: Did Marry My Husband Actor 'Threaten' Victim To Apologize? Bombshell Claims Go Viral

Lee Yi Kyung Leaked Chat Controversy New Update: The South Korean entertainment industry was recently shaken by a viral controversy involving actor Lee Yi Kyung, best known for his role in Marry My Husband. The controversy began when an individual, claiming to be from Germany, allegedly leaked private chat screenshots, suggesting that Yi Kyung had exchanged sexually explicit messages with her. These screenshots quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention and sparking heated discussions among fans and netizens alike.

The alleged messages and photos painted a troubling picture, with many expressing shock and disappointment over the actor's supposed conduct. As the screenshots circulated, speculation and rumors intensified, leaving fans of the actor divided over the authenticity of the claims. However, the situation took a dramatic turn when the accuser later admitted that the screenshots were entirely fabricated. But now, the scandal has taken a shockingly different turn. Read on...

Lee Yi-Kyung S*xual Misconduct Case: Actor's Agency Threatened Legal Action Against Malicious Rumors

A day after the leaked chat scandal took over the South Korean entertainment industry, Lee Yi-kyung's agency, Sangyoung ENT, announced a strict legal action against users for spreading "false information and malicious rumors" across social media platforms against the actor.

In a lengthy statement, as reported by Soompi, the agency wrote on October 20, "Hello, this is Sangyoung ENT.

First, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has shown constant love and support for actor Lee Yi Kyung.

We are currently preparing legal action in response to the spread of false information and malicious rumors that have recently been posted and circulated across online communities and social media platforms. Given the seriousness of the situation, we will assess the extent of both direct and indirect damages caused by the dissemination of false information and take all necessary legal measures accordingly.

Please note that both the creation and reckless distribution of such content are subject to legal action. We ask for your caution to prevent any unnecessary harm from arising.

Furthermore, with the help of reports from fans and our ongoing monitoring, we will continue to do our utmost to protect our artist.

Report email: [email protected]

Thank you."

Lee Ki Yung Leaked Chat Controversy: Did Actor Threaten Victim To Apologize?

Now, in a new shocking turn of events, the alleged victim is back in the news with new bombshell claims against the South Korean actor. According to Koreaboo, the victim-blogger claimed in Threads that Lee Yi-kyung allegedly "threatened" her to apologize. In her new claims, the user alleged that she is gathering "evidence now" and further clarified that she is not doing this for money.

As per the portal, the victim posted, "Hello. this is Jaeheejjang. Thank you for your interest in my blog. There are so many conversations left with Lee Yi Kyung that I was unable to screenshot. I don't want to speak out without any proof, so I'm working hard to collect evidence. An article that claims I admitted to his company that it was all lies was already published."

"It is true that I said that last time. But it was because Lee Yi Kyung threatened that he would report me if I didn't so that. Let me say this again LOL. I'm definitely not doing this for money. I hope you all know that. I'm collecting evidence now, so please wait," she further added.