Love Take Two Episode 1 Release Time: When Will First Episode Premiere Online In India? What To Expect?

Love Take Two Episode 1 Release Time: Korean drama lovers have a reason to celebrate, Love Take Two finally premieres today (August 4). After weeks of growing buzz and online anticipation, the comedy K-drama is now ready to unfold its story, promising heartfelt drama and emotional twists from the very first episode.

If you're planning to watch Love Take Two, you can expect intense storytelling, complex characters, and dramatic moments that keep you coming back for more. The series is expected to grab attention right away and keep viewers engaged throughout.

Whether you're watching for the cast, the plot, or the genre itself, this drama is already shaping up to be one of the must-watch K-dramas of the season.

LOVE TAKE TWO OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

Love Take Two brings a refreshing mix of humor and heart as it follows the lives of two women from different generations starting over in the countryside. A 43-year-old single mother and her 23-year-old daughter leave behind city life, hoping to begin a peaceful chapter-but instead find themselves caught in chaos, unexpected reunions, and emotional discoveries.

Yum Jung Ah plays Lee Ji An, a strong and independent woman who manages construction sites with confidence but shows a soft and loving side when it comes to her daughter, Lee Hyo Ri. As she faces her daughter's sudden rebellion and reconnects with her long-lost first love, Ji An is forced to confront her past and rethink her future.

Joining the story is Park Hae Joon as Ryu Jeong Seok, Ji An's first love and a sharp-tongued architect living quietly in the countryside with his son. His calm world turns upside down when Ji An reenters his life. Despite his rough edges, he still holds on to the innocence of their past relationship.

Choi Yoon Ji shines as Lee Hyo Ri, Ji An's daughter. Once a model student in medical school, Hyo Ri now feels lost and directionless. Her emotional journey, filled with conflict and connection with her mother, promises heartfelt moments.

Kim Min Kyu plays Ryu Bo Hyeon, Jeong Seok's son, and a cheerful young farmer. His life takes a new turn when Hyo Ri parks her camper outside his home. Their budding romance and the father-son bond between Bo Hyeon and Jeong Seok bring warmth and light to the storyline.

Love, Take Two is a feel-good drama that explores family bonds, personal growth, and the beauty of finding love again-regardless of age.

LOVE TAKE TWO EPISODE 1 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The wait is finally over as Love Take Two Episode 1 premieres today (August 4). This Korean drama will run for a total of 12 episodes, with new episodes dropping every Monday and Tuesday.

Korean audiences can catch the first episode on TVING at 8:50 pm KST. The show will also stream on Viki. International viewers, including fans in India, can watch Love Take Two on the OTT platform, where the first episode will go live at 5:20 PM IST.

With a consistent weekend release schedule, fans across the globe can look forward to a thrilling ride from day one.