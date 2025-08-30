Love Untangled Movie Review: Where To Watch In India With English Subs? How To Download On Netflix?

Love Untangled movie review: Bored of the run-of-the-mill series? Want to watch something different and interesting, that too in just 2 hours? We have an interesting choice for our beloved readers.

LOVE UNTANGLED FILM REVIEW: SHOULD I WATCH THE MOVIE OR NOT?

Love Untangled, which released on August 29 on Netflix, deserves your watch as it is loaded with the right blend of drama, romance and entertainment. While fans expected it to be a K-drama, Love Untangled is a romantic comedy film.

It is indeed a feel-good movie as the storytelling will strike a chord with the audience. The straightforward approach, without going overboard, will make you fall in love with the film. The movie focuses on the beauty norm in South Korea, trying to shatter the myths surrounding the same.

If you don't have the perfect hair or radiant skin, and have wondered if you're beautiful or not, the film will be like a melancholy. As a teen, we all have struggled to adjust according to the beauty norms.

Love Untangled not only revolves around the beauty standards but also delivers a cute love story between Park Se-ri and Han Yoon-seok. The sizzling chemistry between Gong Myung and Shin Eun-soo is like a cherry on the cake. I couldn't take my eyes off them as they stole all the limelight with their acting prowess and screen presence.

From the discovery of first love to the after-effect of family issues in our lives, Love Untangled dealt with several sub-plots during its 2-hour-long run.

Eun Soo has impressed the audience in The Light Shop and Twinkling Watermelon, while Gong Myung wooed us in Way Back Love. Both of them definitely know how to lit up the screen with their acting.

Love Untangled in a feel-good K-movie which deserves your watch this weekend. Without any over-the-top twists and turns, the film strikes a chord with us and will definitelt touch the strings of your heart.