Marie and Her Three Daddies Episode 1 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream First Episode Online In India?

Marie And Her Three Daddies Episode 1 Release Time: Excitement is at an all-time high as Marie And Her Three Daddies prepares to make its grand debut. The upcoming K-drama has already captured attention with its intriguing teasers and trailers, leaving fans eager to see how the clever storyline unfolds.

Since Marie And Her Three Daddies was first announced, it has been trending across social media, with fans curious to see how the series will blend sharp humor and emotional depth while staying true to the premise.

With Episode 1 premiering in just a few hours, expectations are sky-high. Viewers believe Marie And Her Three Daddies has all the makings of one of 2025's biggest K-drama successes - a perfect mix of wit, emotions, and charm that's bound to keep audiences around the world hooked from the very first episode.

MARIE AND HER THREE DADDIES OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

At the heart of Marie And Her Three Daddies lies the story of Kang Ma Ri, a woman searching for the truth about her family while juggling love, loss, and deception. Her quiet life takes a dramatic turn when three men suddenly claim a place in her world - each holding a piece of her past.

Among them is Lee Pung Ju, a disciplined yet kind-hearted doctor whose connection to Ma Ri hides long-buried family secrets. Then comes Kang Min Bo, the father who once raised her but disappeared overseas for decades, now back and determined to reclaim his lost bond. Completing the trio is Jin Gi Sik, her affectionate yet overbearing uncle, whose sudden involvement sparks a chaotic paternity scandal that turns Ma Ri's life upside down.

Amid the confusion, Ma Ri finds unexpected comfort in Lee Gang Se, her junior colleague. What begins as an awkward workplace crush slowly blossoms into a deep, supportive romance. As Gang Se stands beside her through heartbreak and revelation, Ma Ri learns to face the painful truths threatening to tear her family apart.

Complicating matters further is Ma Ri's fiery mother, Ju Si Ra, whose impulsive choices and unresolved feelings for Min Bo stir new conflicts. A mix of chaos and compassion, Si Ra forces her daughter to confront difficult truths about love, forgiveness, and what truly binds a family together.

MARIE AND HER THREE DADDIES EPISODE 1 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

K-drama lovers are in for a treat as Marie And Her Three Daddies finally makes its debut today, October 13. The much-awaited series is set to begin its 120-episode run, filled with clever twists and plenty of emotional drama that promise to keep audiences glued to their screens.

In South Korea, Marie And Her Three Daddies episodes will air on Kocowa on weekdays, from Monday to Friday at 20:30 KST. International fans won't be left behind - the drama will be available for streaming on Kocowa+. In India, the episodes will be available on Dailymotion after 5:00 PM IST.