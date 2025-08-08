Mary Kills People Episode 3 Release Time: Where To Watch K-drama Online In India With English Subtitles?

Photo Credit: MBC X Page

Mary Kills People episode 3 release time today: There's no doubt that K-dramas like Head Over Heels, Nice Guy, My Girlfriend Is The Man have made us fall in love with the idea of romance. While romantic comedies are a great stress buster, there are times we wish to watch an engaging thriller, where the character is not 'too miss goody two-shoes'.

WHY WE LOVE MARY KILLS PEOPLE STORYLINE? MEET FULL CAST

Lee Bo Young, Lee Min Ki, Kang Ki Young are playing the main roles in the thriller. While the star-studded cast attracted me to the show, it was the intriguing storyline that kept me engaged in the first two episodes.

The show focuses on Woo So Jeong, a doctor, who helps terminally ill patients suffering from pain with euthanasia. Although it is a legal practice in South Korea, she continues to treat such patients. Dr. Choi Dae Hyeon is her partner in crime. Things take a turn when Detective Cho Hyeon U makes a plan to catch them red-handed. There's a big twist in the tale. Cho Hyeon U is suffering from brain tumor.

MARY KILLS PEOPLE EPISODE 3 RELEASE TIMINGS: WHERE TO WATCH KDRAMA ONLINE IN INDIA, SOUTH KOREA

Wondering when and where to watch Mary Kills People? The drama series will premiere tonight on MBC TV at 10pm (KST). The third episode of the critically acclaimed series will release in South Korea at 10pm, while it will be available for streaming online in India at an earlier time slot due to the difference in time zones.

South Korean viewers can watch Mary Kills People episode 3 online at 10pm, as the new episode will drop online on TVING in the evening. The new episode is expected to feature a massive twist as the makers have promised to entertain the audience with a surprise episode.

In case you're unable to buy an active subscription for TVING, you have to wait for a few hours to watch Mary Kills People. Indian viewers won't be able to buy the subscription as it is not available in our country.

The new episodes release online on Dailymotion a few hours after the telecast in South Korea. The episode 3 will release at 6:30pm (IST) and 10pm (KST).