Ms Incognito Episode 1 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream First Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Ms Incognito Episode 1 Release Time: K-drama enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement as Ms Incognito prepares for its premiere. This new crime romantic drama series has already caught viewers' attention with its teasers and trailers, leaving fans curious about the plot and characters.

Since the announcement, Ms Incognito has been trending on social media, with audiences eager to see how the series adds its own twists and surprises to the story. With Episode 1 just hours away from release, expectations are high that the K-drama could become one of the standout hits of 2025.

MS INCOGNITO OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

Following her acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series Our Movie, Jeon Yeo-been is back with Ms. Incognito, a romantic thriller full of secrets, suspense, and unexpected twists. Directed by Park Yoo-young, the series explores how far people will go to protect themselves, highlighting the harsh realities of human nature.

The series, written by Hyun Gyu-ri, draws inspiration from a real-life news story about a bank employee who embezzled billions of won, asking a compelling question: what would you do if sudden wealth came with dangerous consequences?

The story follows Kim Yeong-ran, a skilled bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman to change her life. After his death, she becomes the target of those seeking the chairman's fortune. To survive, Yeong-ran assumes a new identity as Bu Se-mi for three months. The series keeps viewers on edge, asking whether she can evade the threats closing in around her.

Jeon Yeo-been stars as the fearless Kim Yeong-ran, balancing her dual life as the protective bodyguard and kindergarten teacher Bu Se-mi. Jung Jin-young plays Jeon Dong-min, a single father running a strawberry farm in Muchang Village while raising his young son. Other notable cast members include Joo Hyun-young as Baek Hye-ji and Moon Sung-keun as Ga Sung-ho, adding depth and intrigue to the story.

MS INCOGNITO EPISODE 1 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Ms Incognito is finally premiering today (September 29), and fans couldn't be more excited. The new Korean drama kicks off its first episode, launching a 12-episode series that promises to keep viewers glued to their screens.

In South Korea, Ms Incognito airs every weekend on ENA at 22:00 KST, making weekends a thrilling watch for drama lovers. International audiences can catch the series on Viki, with new episodes streaming simultaneously at 6:30 PM IST in India.

The drama will follow a consistent schedule, releasing new episodes every Monday and Tuesday. This ensures that fans worldwide will have regular, weekend doses of excitement and intrigue to look forward to.

WHERE TO STREAM MS INCOGNITO FOR FREE IN INDIA?

While Viki is the official streaming platform, Ms Incognito episodes will also be available on Dailymotion for free as it's an unofficial source to watch the K-drama.