Ms Incognito Episode 12 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream Last Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Ms Incognito Episode 12 Release Time: The Korean drama Ms Incognito quickly became a fan favourite, creating a huge buzz across social media platforms. Blending crime, mystery, and romance, the series has captured the hearts of viewers since it premiered last month.

With every new episode, Ms Incognito delivers unexpected twists and emotional moments that keep audiences hooked. Its intense storyline and suspenseful turns make it one of the most talked-about K-dramas of the season.

As Ms Incognito is finally coming to an end with the release of Episode 12 (finale), curiosity is growing among fans who can't wait to uncover the next big revelation. The drama's growing popularity proves that its mix of intrigue and emotion has struck the perfect chord with viewers.

MS INCOGNITO OVERVIEW: ALL ABOUT THE SHOW - CAST AND PLOT UPDATE

Drawing inspiration from a shocking real-life incident involving a bank employee who embezzled billions of won, Ms Incognito unfolds as a thrilling mix of crime, suspense, and emotion. The drama explores one powerful question - how far can someone go when faced with power, fear, and temptation?

At the heart of the story is Kim Yeong-ran, played by the talented Jeon Yeo-been. Once a skilled bodyguard, Yeong-ran's fate takes a dark turn after she enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman. Following his death, she becomes the target of those obsessed with his vast fortune. In a desperate move to escape her pursuers, Yeong-ran takes on a new identity as Bu Se-mi, a quiet kindergarten teacher living in hiding for three months - but her past soon catches up to her.

Jeon Yeo-been's performance shines as she perfectly balances fragility with determination. Sharing the screen is Jung Jin-young as Jeon Dong-min, a compassionate strawberry farmer and single father who brings warmth to Yeong-ran's turbulent life. The supporting cast - Joo Hyun-young as Baek Hye-ji and Moon Sung-keun as Ga Sung-ho - adds depth, emotion, and intrigue to the unfolding drama.

Directed by Park Yoo-young and written by Hyun Gyu-ri, Ms Incognito combines heart-stirring emotions with pulse-pounding tension, making it one of the most captivating Korean dramas of the year.

MS INCOGNITO EPISODE 12 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The much-awaited Episode 12 releases today (November 3), and excitement is sky-high across the globe. With its thrilling blend of mystery, romance, and suspense, the 12-episode Korean drama has become a social media sensation, keeping viewers glued to their screens after every cliffhanger.

Airing on ENA in South Korea every weekend at 10 PM KST, the series has turned into a must-watch late-night favourite for K-drama lovers. Its unpredictable narrative, emotional storytelling, and stellar cast performances have cemented Ms Incognito as one of the standout hits of 2025.

For international audiences, including Indian fans, the show is available for streaming on Viki. The last episode premieres at 6:30 PM IST, allowing viewers worldwide to experience every shocking twist and heartfelt moment alongside Korean audiences.