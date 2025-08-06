My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 5 Release Time: When, Where To Watch Ep 5 With English Subtitles In India?

My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 5 Release Time: The Korean romantic comedy My Girlfriend Is The Man is quickly gaining attention for its intense storyline and gripping suspense. After a strong start, the drama continues to impress viewers with its mix of romance, emotion, and drama with a touch of comedy. The much-awaited Episode 5 is set to release today (August 6), and fans are eager to see what unfolds next.

Starring Yoon San-ha, Arin, and Yoo Jung-hoo as the main protagonists, My Girlfriend Is The Man delivers powerful performances that bring depth to a story. Since Episode 1, the show has drawn viewers into this fun yet chaotic world.

With the release of Episodes 5 just hours away, now is the perfect time to catch up on the previous episodes if you haven't already. Whether you're a fan of Korean rom-coms or new to the genre, My Girlfriend Is The Man promises unexpected twists that will keep you hooked.

MY GIRLFRIEND IS THE MAN OVERVIEW: PLOT & CAST DETAILS

Get ready for a fresh twist on love and identity in the new romantic comedy K-drama My Girlfriend Is The Man. The series brings together romance, comedy, and a surprising body-swap element that sets it apart from your typical love story.

The plot centers around Park Yun Jae and Kim Ji Eun, who fall for each other after meeting on a blind date. Their relationship starts off smoothly-until one unexpected night changes everything. Ji Eun suddenly wakes up in the body of a man, and life as the couple knew it turns upside down.

As Yun Jae and Ji Eun try to figure out this strange situation, they face new challenges that test their bond. Things get more complicated when Kang Min Ju, a fellow college student, begins to show interest in Yun Jae, adding tension to the already confusing love triangle.

The drama features a star-studded idol cast. Ji Eun is played by A Rin from the girl group OH MY GIRL, while Yun Jae is portrayed by Yoon San Ha, the youngest member of ASTRO. Chuu, formerly of LOONA and now a solo artist, plays Min Ju.

With its unique storyline and beloved K-pop idols taking on lead roles, My Girlfriend Is The Man promises to deliver both laughs and heartfelt moments.

MY GIRLFRIEND IS THE MAN EPISODE 5 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE IN INDIA

MY Girlfriend Is The Man Episodes 5 premieres today (August 6), at 21:50 KST on KBS2. The series also streams on Viu and Rakuten Viki, depending on the regions. Indian viewers can watch the K-drama on Viki at 6:20 pm IST.

MY Girlfriend Is The Man follows a 12-episode weekly release schedule, dropping one new episode every Wednesday and Thursday to keep viewers hooked. The season will conclude with its last episode airing on August 28.

HOW TO WATCH MY GIRLFRIEND IS THE MAN EPISODE 5 WITH ENG SUBTITLES?

If you're planning to stream My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 5 with English subtitles, here are your best viewing options.

Watch on Viki (Recommended)

The safest and most reliable platform to watch the episode is Viki, where official English subtitles are provided. However, you'll need an active subscription to access the latest episodes in high quality.

Free Option: Dailymotion (Unofficial)

For those looking for a free alternative, you might come across My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 5 on the Dailymotion app. Some users upload the episodes with English subtitles, but keep in mind that this is not an official source. As a result, the video quality and subtitle accuracy may not be consistent.

If you want the best viewing experience with accurate subtitles and no interruptions, Viki remains the most trustworthy choice.