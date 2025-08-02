My Lovely Journey Episode 1 Release Time: When, Where To Watch First Episode Online In India? What To Expect?

My Lovely Journey Episode 1 Release Time: The countdown ends as the much-anticipated K-drama, My Lovely Journey, is premiering today (August 2). Based on Mahiro Harada's Japanese novel Welcome Back, Traveler, the series is poised to kick off with a bang and deliver an exciting ride right from the first episode.

After weeks of growing anticipation, the wait is finally over - My Lovely Journey premieres today. The buzz surrounding the series has been building steadily, and fans are more excited than ever to dive into this Korean drama. Whether you're looking for plot details or want to know where to stream it, one thing is clear: this show is ready to make a powerful debut and capture viewers' attention from the very first episode.

MY LOVELY JOURNEY OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

My Lovely Journey follows the heartfelt story of a woman who has always lived in the background, never quite taking center stage. Once an idol, she now works as a travel reporter, taking assignments meant for others. Through her travels, she begins to reflect on her own life, slowly discovering what success truly means and how to find happiness on her own terms.

Gong Seung Yeon leads the drama as Kang Yeo Reum, a former idol trying to rebuild her life and career in a new field. Joining her is Kim Jae Young, who plays Lee Yeon Seok, a talented aspiring filmmaker with a top engineering degree, who leaves behind a stable, high-profile job to chase his passion for storytelling.

Together, their paths cross on this emotional and inspiring journey-filled with dreams, second chances, and the courage to start over.

MY LOVELY JOURNEY EPISODE 1 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The wait is finally over for fans of My Lovely Journey, as Episode 1 premieres today (August 2). This Korean drama will run for a total of 10 episodes, with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday.

Korean audiences can catch the first episode on Channel A at 21:20 KST. The show will also stream in South Korea on Viki. International viewers, including fans in India, can watch My Lovely Journey on the OTT giant, where the first episode will go live at 5:50 PM IST.

With a consistent weekend release schedule, fans across the globe can look forward to a thrilling ride from day one.