My Troublesome Star Episode 1 Release Time: When Will First Episode Premiere Online In India? What To Expect?

My Troublesome Star Episode 1 Release Time: The excitement is real as the much-talked-about Korean drama My Troublesome Star is finally set to premiere in just a few hours. Featuring Uhm Jung Hwa alongside Song Seung Heon, this new Korean drama blends romance, humor, and mystery to deliver engaging entertainment.

Even before its premiere, the drama had created a wave of excitement, keeping fans eagerly waiting. The countdown is finally ending, and the much-anticipated first episode is now ready to stream. Viewers can gear up to explore the storyline from the very beginning.

For those searching for release details or curious about the highlights of this K-drama, all the latest updates are just around the corner. My Troublesome Star is ready to grab your attention from the very first episode.

MY TROUBLESOME STAR OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

My Troublesome Star is a heartwarming romantic comedy that tells the unusual story of Korea's top celebrity, Im Se Ra (Jang Da Ah). After mysteriously disappearing, she suddenly wakes up as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman who has lost 25 years of her memory.

As she tries to adjust to her new life, Bong Cheong Ja teams up with detective Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon), who becomes her guide in facing challenges and piecing together her past. Their journey brings a mix of laughter, emotions, and heartfelt moments.

The series also stars Lee El and Oh Dae Hwan in key roles, adding more depth to the storyline. Directed by Choi Young Hoon-best known for hit dramas such as One the Woman, Second to Last Love, One Warm Word, and War of the Roses, the drama promises a blend of mystery, comedy, and romance that will keep viewers hooked.

MY TROUBLESOME STAR EPISODE 1 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Fans of My Troublesome Star are eagerly awaiting the release of Episode 1, which is set to premiere today (August 17). The upcoming drama has been scheduled for 12 episodes in total. In South Korea, the premiere will air at 10:00 pm KST on TVING. The show will also be available on Viki.

For international audiences, including viewers in India, My Troublesome Star will stream on Viki from 6:30 PM IST. The drama is set to follow a steady release pattern, with new episodes arriving every Monday and Tuesday, ensuring fans can enjoy the series from the very first day without long waits.