Nice To Not Meet You Episode 1 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream First Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Nice To Not Meet You Episode 1 Release Time: As the countdown begins for the launch of Nice To Not Meet You, excitement among K-drama lovers is at an all-time high. The series hasn't even premiered yet, but its trailers and teasers have already taken social media by storm.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Episode 1, which marks the start of what many believe could be one of 2025's biggest K-drama hits. With a talented ensemble cast, engaging storytelling, and unique direction, Nice To Not Meet You promises a roller-coaster of emotions from the very first episode.

NICE TO NOT MEET YOU OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

After his global success with Squid Game, Lee Jung-jae is making a much-awaited comeback to Korean dramas with Nice To Not Meet You, a heartwarming yet witty series that dives into the world of fame, ambition, and unexpected love.

The story follows Lim Hyeon-jun (played by Lee Jung-jae), a celebrated actor best known for portraying Kang Pil-gu, the lead in a long-running detective show that's now entering its fifth season. Despite his fame, Hyeon-jun secretly dreams of breaking free from his typecast image to take on more emotional, meaningful roles.

Opposite him is Wi Jeong-sin, played by Lim Ji-yeon (The Glory). A fearless political journalist known for her sharp investigations, Jeong-sin's career takes a sudden turn when she's reassigned to the entertainment beat in the middle of a major scoop. Forced to cover celebrity stories she never cared for, she crosses paths with Hyeon-jun - and their initial friction soon sparks an unexpected connection filled with charm, laughter, and chemistry.

The star-studded cast also features Kim Ji-hoon (Butterfly), Seo Ji-hye (Crash Landing on You), Oh Yeon-seo (My Sassy Girl), and Choi Gwi-hwa (The Outlaws).

NICE TO NOT MEET YOU EPISODE 1 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Nice To Not Meet You Episode 1 premieres today (November 3), bringing a powerful mix of emotion, humour, and romance. Airing on tvN in South Korea every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST, the drama promises to be the perfect weekend watch filled with heartfelt moments and inspiring storytelling.

What makes Nice To Not Meet You even more special is its global release. Prime Video will stream each episode at the same time as its Korean broadcast, giving international viewers the chance to enjoy every twist and turn right alongside domestic fans.

For Indian audiences, the first episode will stream at 5:20 PM IST on the OTT giant.