20th Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 Full Winners List With Name: WHO Will Win Best Actor & Actress?

20th Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 Winners: Lights, camera, and pure glamour! The 20th edition of the prestigious Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) is set to dazzle viewers today, October 2, celebrating the finest in global television storytelling. With a spectacular line-up of performances and star-studded moments, this year's milestone event promises to be unforgettable. While the event honors dramas from across the globe, Korean dramas dominated the winners' list, which was officially revealed on September 16. With gripping narratives, powerful performances, and global fan bases, K-dramas continue to make waves on the international stage.

20th Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 Live Streaming: Venue, Timing, Red Carpet & More

From global hits to emerging gems, the 20th Seoul International Drama Awards is more than just a ceremony-it's a celebration of storytelling that transcends borders. Leading the evening with charm and charisma are comedian Jang Do-yeon and actor-singer OK Taec-yeon, who will co-host the grand celebration. Music lovers are in for a treat with special performances by ILLIT, Urban Zakapa, and veteran singer Jang Sa-ik, setting the perfect tone for an evening filled with emotion and artistry.

This year's Seoul International Drama Awards will take place at the Yeouido KBS Hall in Seoul, a venue known for hosting some of South Korea's most prestigious entertainment events. The red carpet ceremony will run from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM KST (12:00 PM IST to 1:00 PM IST), giving fans a glimpse of their favorite stars as they arrive in style. The main awards ceremony is scheduled from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM KST (1:30 PM IST - 3:30 PM IST), featuring exciting performances, heartfelt speeches, and global recognition of excellence in television drama.

For international fans, the event will be live-streamed globally via the official Seoul International Drama Awards YouTube channel, ensuring everyone can join in the celebration, no matter where they are.

Additionally, the full ceremony will be broadcast on SBS on October 3 at 6:00 PM KST for those who prefer to watch it on television.

20th Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 Full Winners List

Golden Bird Prize

Ben Stiller (Severance Season 2)

K-Drama Competition

Outstanding Korean Drama: The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, When Life Gives You Tangerines

Outstanding Korean Actor: Ju Ji Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Outstanding Korean Actress: IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Outstanding Korean Drama OST: Young Tak - Unpredictable Life (For Eagle Brothers)

International Invitation

Outstanding Asian Star: Kim Seon Ho (The Tyrant) and Jisoo (Newtopia) - South Korea

Sakaguchi Kentaro (What Comes After Love) - Japan

Bai Yu (Bank on Me) - China

Film Rachanun Mahawan (Pluto) - Thailand

Daniel Padilla (Incognito) - The Philippines

Anna Jobling (Dear Love) - Malaysia

International Competition

Grand Prize: Adolescence - United Kingdom

Best TV Movie: The Son - South Korea

Best Miniseries: "Pachinko" Season 2 - United States

Series: The Good & The Bad - Turkiye

Best Director: Hirokazu Koreeda (Asura) and Philip Barantini (Adolescence)

Best Screenwriter: Dan Erickson (Severance Season 2)

Best Actor: Owen Cooper ("Adolescence")

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer) and Kim Min Ha (Pachinko Season 2)