Squid Game The Challenge 2 Release Date In India: When And Where To Stream Online? Here’s What We Know

Squid Game The Challenge 2 Release Date: The wait is almost over for fans of Squid Game: The Challenge, as Netflix gears up to bring back one of its most thrilling and high-stakes reality shows. The Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning series returns for its second season in November 2025, and it's already generating massive buzz among reality TV lovers.

SQUID GAME THE CHALLENGE SEASON 2 THEME, CONTESTANTS & OTHER DEETS

Inspired by the hit Korean drama Squid Game, Squid Game The Challenge 2 will once again feature 456 contestants competing for the life-changing $4.56 million jackpot - the largest cash prize in reality TV history. Viewers can expect intense challenges, shifting alliances, and unexpected twists as participants push themselves to the limit in a gripping test of endurance and strategy.

This time, several familiar faces from the reality show Selling Sunset will join the competition. The contestant list includes Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, Mary Bonnet, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Alanna Gold, Nicole Young, and Sandra Vergara. The remaining 444 players will be revealed closer to the premiere.

SQUID GAME THE CHALLENGE 2 RELEASE SCHEDULE: PREMIERE DATE & MORE DEETS

The release schedule for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 is spread over three weeks. Episodes 1-4 will release on November 4, followed by Episodes 5-8 on November 11, and the finale (Episode 9) will drop on November 18.

The newly released trailer, unveiled on October 16, teases a nail-biting mix of strategy, betrayal, and survival. The clip shows contestants racing through rainbow tracks, flying stones, and even a six-legged pentathlon. One contestant admits, "It's over for us," while another shockingly confesses that he lied about having a baby just to stay in the game.

For Indian audiences, Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 4, with new episodes released weekly. With its larger-than-life format, dramatic twists, and an all-new set of players, this season promises to be bigger, bolder, and more unpredictable than ever before.