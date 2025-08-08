The Nice Guy Episode 7-8 Release Time: When, Where To Watch Ep 7-8 With English Subtitles In India?

The Nice Guy Episode 7-8 Release Time: Korean drama fans in 2025 have a new favorite to talk about - The Nice Guy. Blending intense suspense with heartfelt romance, this gangster love story has captured attention for its gripping storytelling and strong performances. Starring Lee Dong-wook, Lee Sung-kyung, and Park Hoon, the series offers a fast-paced narrative that keeps audiences hooked from the very first episode.

The Nice Guy Episodes 5 and 6 dropped last week, leaving fans excited for the next developments. The weekly release format has worked perfectly for the show, allowing each episode to build anticipation and keep viewers guessing about what's coming next. If you haven't started watching yet, this is the right time to dive in and join the growing wave of viewers who can't stop talking about it.

THE NICE GUY K-DRAMA: STORYLINE, CAST & ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

At the core of the story is Park Seokchul (Lee Dong Wook), the eldest grandson of a feared gangster family. While he once dreamed of becoming a writer like his idol Hemingway, life took a different turn when his father's influence pulled him into the criminal world. Now, determined to leave that life behind, Seokchul gets a second chance when fate reunites him with his first love, Kang Miyoung.

Kang Miyoung (Lee Sung Kyung) is a young woman chasing her dream of becoming a singer while juggling several part-time jobs. Struggling with stage fright yet driven by determination, she finds her path changing completely after meeting Seokchul again.

Complicating their lives further is Kang Taehoon (Park Hoon), a wealthy and powerful chairman of Samjon Construction-a rival to Seokchul's family business, Myeongsan Industries. Taehoon's instant attraction to Miyoung sparks a tense love triangle filled with jealousy, high stakes, and deep emotional conflicts.

The drama also boasts a strong supporting lineup with Ryu Hye Young (Law and the City), Oh Na Ra (Alchemy of Souls), and Chun Ho Jin (My Liberation Notes). Viewers are particularly excited as The Nice Guy marks the first pairing of Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung, while also reuniting Dong Wook with his Harbin co-star Park Hoon.

THE NICE GUY EPISODE 7-8 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE IN INDIA

The much-awaited episodes 7 and 8 of The Nice Guy arrive today (August 8) at 20:50 PM KST on JTBC. International fans can also catch the romantic comedy on streaming platforms Disney+ and Rakuten Viki, depending on regional availability. For viewers in India, the episodes aren't available on both of the above-mentioned platforms.

However, the episodes can be accessed unofficially on Dailymotion in India. This K-drama follows a 14-episode schedule, releasing two episodes every Friday to keep audiences engaged. The finale is set to air on August 29, wrapping up the season with its final chapter.

HOW TO WATCH THE NICE GUY EPISODES 7-8 WITH ENG SUBTITLES?

If you're planning to stream The Nice Guy Episodes 7-8 with English subtitles in India and other countries, Dailymotion is your best viewing options. For those looking for a free alternative, you might come across The Nice Guy Episodes 7-8 on the Dailymotion app.

While some unofficial sources upload The Nice Guy episodes with English subtitles, the quality and translation accuracy can vary greatly. These versions may also have interruptions or poor video resolution.