Twelve Episode 4 Release Time Today: When, Where To Watch New Episode Online In India With English Subtitles?

Twelve Episode 4 Release Time Today: Episode 4 of Twelve is set to stream in just a few hours and fans are buzzing with excitement about what comes next. After a powerful start, the fantasy-action drama has quickly turned into one of the most talked-about K-dramas of 2025.

The previous episodes of Twelve introduced viewers to the main characters and built a tense atmosphere filled with intrigue. With its fast-paced storytelling and gripping visuals, Twelve has already set the stage for an epic journey ahead.

As the weekend episodes continue, curiosity is running high. Fans are looking forward to more twists, intense battles, and emotional moments that will shape the story. Judging by the strong start, Twelve has all the elements to become one of the biggest K-drama hits of the year.

TWELVE K-DRAMA: STORYLINE, CAST & WHAT MAKES IT A HIT

The much-awaited K-drama Twelve is grabbing attention for its blend of action, mythology, and fantasy, drawing inspiration from the Eastern zodiac. With its mix of epic battles, deep emotions, and a star-studded cast, the series is already being called one of the most ambitious dramas of 2025.

At the heart of the plot lies an ancient legend. Centuries ago, twelve celestial guardians sacrificed their lives to seal the gates of hell and bring peace to the world. Now, as dark forces rise once again, these warriors are reborn as humans, destined to protect the Korean peninsula from destruction.

One of the biggest highlights of Twelve is Tae-san, the tiger angel, played by Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee). His powerful comeback to K-dramas after nearly a decade has made fans especially eager to watch. Opposing him is the villain Ogui, a crow spirit portrayed by Park Hyung Sik, who leads the evil forces with plans to break the seal and unleash forbidden power.

Backing up the leads is a talented ensemble including Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Ko Kyu Pil, Kang Mina, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Ji Hye, and Regina Lei. Their performances promise to add layers of rivalry, emotion, and depth to the already high-energy storyline.

TWELVE EPISODE 4 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The fantasy-action K-drama Twelve continues its thrilling journey as Episode 4 premieres today (August 31). The series has an eight-episode run and drops two new episodes every weekend, making Saturdays and Sundays packed with action, emotions, and mystery. In South Korea, Twelve airs on KBS2 at 9:20 PM KST. For global audiences, the drama is available on Disney+, allowing fans around the world to enjoy the latest episodes at the same time as Korean viewers.

Indian fans were expecting the show to stream on Jio Hotstar, but the previous episodes have not yet been uploaded on the platform. As an alternative, viewers in India can catch Episode 4 on Dailymotion after 5:50 PM IST, ensuring they don't miss out on the action.

HOW TO WATCH TWELVE EPISODE 4 WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES IN INDIA?

For Indian K-drama fans eager to catch Twelve Episode 4 with subtitles, here's an easy step-by-step guide to streaming the show on Dailymotion.

Step 1: Search for the Drama

Open the Dailymotion app on your phone or laptop. In the search bar, type Twelve K-drama to bring up all available episodes.

Step 2: Choose the Latest Episode

From the list, select Episode 4 to make sure you're watching the newest release.

Step 3: Play the Video

Hit the Play button and let the drama load on your screen.

Step 4: Turn On English Subtitles

While the episode is streaming, open the Settings menu. Go to Audio & Subtitles, choose English, and tap Apply to confirm.

Step 5: Sit Back & Enjoy

Once subtitles are enabled, you're all set! Grab some snacks, relax, and dive into the world of Twelve.