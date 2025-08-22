Twelve Full Episode Release Schedule: How Many Episodes K-Drama Has? Check Total Ep Count, Premiere Date

Twelve Full Episode Release Schedule: K-drama fans don't have to wait much longer for Twelve, the upcoming fantasy action superhero starring Park Hung-sik and Ma Dong-seok. The series is set to premiere on August 23, and excitement is already at its peak.

Ever since its announcement, Twelve has been in the spotlight, drawing attention for its fresh concept and engaging storyline. Promising a perfect mix of action, fantasy, and emotional moments, Twelve is expected to strike a chord with viewers across the globe.

The buzz continues to grow as the countdown to the first episode begins. Fans are eager to see how the story unfolds, with many predicting it to become one of the most talked-about Korean dramas of 2025.

Whether you're already a K-drama enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, this series looks set to deliver a memorable ride filled with warmth and charm. Stay tuned for updates, episode releases, and everything you need to know about Twelve.

TWELVE OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS

The upcoming fantasy K-drama Twelve is already gaining attention for its star-studded lineup and thrilling storyline. Drawing inspiration from the Eastern zodiac's 12 animals, the series follows twelve angels who take human form to safeguard the Korean peninsula from dark forces.

Long ago, these angels sealed the gates of hell, sacrificing themselves to bring peace. But with the awakening of evil spirits, chaos has returned, forcing the zodiac angels to rise once more. Leading them is Tae-san, the tiger angel, played by Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee), who makes his much-awaited comeback to the K-drama scene after nearly a decade.

The central villain, Ogui, is a crow-themed evil spirit portrayed by Park Hyung Sik. Ogui leads the dark forces seeking to unleash sealed powers and overthrow the angels, setting the stage for an epic clash between good and evil.

Twelve boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Ko Kyu Pil, Kang Mina, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Ji Hye, and Regina Lei. With its mix of fantasy, mythology, and high-stakes battles, the drama promises to be one of the most exciting releases for K-drama fans worldwide.

TWELVE RELEASE DATE: WHERE TO WATCH? EPISODES AND FINALE UPDATE

Twelve is gearing up for its global premiere in just a few hours. Fans in India can start streaming the series on JioHotstar from August 23, while international audiences will be able to watch it on Disney+ depending on regional access.

The show will follow an eight-episode format, keeping the story crisp and engaging. New episodes are set to release twice a week, every Saturday and Sunday, building anticipation with each drop. The first episode goes live on August 23, officially kicking off the series.

For viewers tracking the broadcast time, Twelve will air in Korea at 9:20 PM KST, which means Indian fans can catch it around 5:50 PM IST on the same day. The finale episode will premiere next month, on September 14.

TWELVE FULL EPISODE RELEASE SCHEDULE

Episode 1 - August 23, 2025

Episode 2 - August 24, 2025

Episode 3 - August 30, 2025

Episode 4 - August 31, 2025

Episode 5 - September 6, 2025

Episode 6 - September 7, 2025

Episode 7 - September 13, 2025

Episode 8 - September 14, 2025

