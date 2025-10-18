Typhoon Family Episode 3 Release Time Today: When, Where To Watch New Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Typhoon Family Episode 3 Release Time: K-drama fans finally have something to cheer about as Typhoon Family, one of 2025's most anticipated series, makes its debut last week. Even before its premiere, the show created a buzz on social media with teasers and trailers hinting at a perfect mix of mystery, humor, and emotional drama.

With Episode 3 set to release soon, curiosity around the story and characters is growing. Fans are already predicting that Typhoon Family could become a major hit in the K-drama world, thanks to its unique concept, intriguing plot twists, and strong performances.

Featuring a talented cast and a fresh directorial approach, the series promises an exciting start and plenty of entertainment for viewers in the episodes ahead.

TYPHOON FAMILY: PLOT, CAST, AND WHY THIS K-DRAMA IS A MUST-WATCH

Set during South Korea's 1997 Asian financial crisis, Typhoon Family tells a gripping story of survival, determination, and love. The drama follows the Kang family, owners of the small Typhoon Trading Company, whose lives are thrown into chaos when the economy collapses, causing severe financial hardship.

After the sudden death of the family patriarch, the business teeters on the brink of ruin. Kang Tae Pung, once indifferent to the family company, steps up to save his father's dream and support the loyal employees who have stood by the family through thick and thin.

Alongside him is Oh Mi Seon, the company's hardworking and honest bookkeeper. Balancing personal and professional struggles, Mi Seon becomes the emotional anchor of the story. As Tae Pung and Mi Seon work together to rebuild their world, their relationship deepens into a moving tale of trust, resilience, and hope.

The series stars Lee Junho as Kang Tae Pung and Kim Min Ha as Oh Mi Seon, with standout performances from a talented supporting cast including Sung Dong Il, Lee Chang Hoon, Lee Sang Jin, Kim Jae Hwa, Kim Ji Young, Kim Min Seok, Mu Jin Sung, Jin Seon Kyu, Kim Sang Ho, Kwon Han Sol, Kim Young Ok, and Park Sung Yeon. Each actor adds depth and emotion to this compelling ensemble drama.

TYPHOON FAMILY EPISODE 3 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

K-drama fans can rejoice as Typhoon Family Episode 3 premieres today (October 18). The series airs on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST, offering a weekend filled with emotion, courage, and heartfelt moments.

Adding to the excitement, the episode will also premiere globally on Netflix, allowing fans worldwide to watch the drama at the same time as Korean viewers.

For audiences in India, Episode 3 will be available to stream at 5:50 PM IST. Set against the backdrop of South Korea's 1997 financial crisis, the show continues to deliver a gripping story of family, resilience, and hope.