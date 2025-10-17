Typhoon Family Episode 3 Release Timings: At What Time New Episode Will Premiere On Netflix? UPDATE

Typhoon Family Episode 3 Release Timings: Excitement is building across the K-drama world as Typhoon Family gears up for the premiere of Episode 3, set to drop in just a few hours. Ever since its announcement, the series has been the talk of social media, with teasers and trailers sparking massive curiosity among fans eager to see what surprises the story holds.

Typhoon Family also marks the grand comeback of Lee Junho, returning to the screen two years after his hit show King The Land. His pairing and the intriguing storyline have already made Typhoon Family one of the most talked-about releases of 2025.

With expectations running sky-high, Typhoon Family Episode 3 is predicted to attract record-breaking viewership upon release. If the buzz is any indication, the show could easily become one of the biggest K-drama blockbusters of the year, combining strong performances, engaging storytelling, and emotional depth to captivate global audiences.

TYPHOON FAMILY OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST, AND WHAT TO EXPECT

Set against the backdrop of South Korea's 1997 Asian financial crisis, Typhoon Family tells a heartfelt story of survival, resilience, and love. The drama follows the Kang family, owners of the modest yet hardworking Typhoon Trading Company, whose world is turned upside down when the economic collapse leaves them drowning in debt.

Tragedy strikes with the sudden death of the family patriarch, putting the company on the brink of ruin. His son, Kang Tae Pung, steps up to take responsibility. Once distant from the business, Tae Pung must now navigate the challenges of protecting his father's legacy and supporting the loyal employees who depend on the company for their livelihoods.

In this struggle, Tae Pung finds an unexpected ally in Oh Mi Seon, the dedicated company bookkeeper. Balancing her work and family responsibilities, Mi Seon becomes the emotional anchor for the team. Together, Tae Pung and Mi Seon confront mounting challenges, gradually building a bond of trust, compassion, and perseverance, transforming a time of crisis into a story of hope and unity.

Cast Highlights:

Lee Junho as Kang Tae Pung

Kim Min Ha as Oh Mi Seon

Supporting Cast: Sung Dong Il, Lee Chang Hoon, Lee Sang Jin, Kim Jae Hwa, Kim Ji Young, Kim Min Seok, Mu Jin Sung, Jin Seon Kyu, Kim Sang Ho, Kwon Han Sol, Kim Young Ok, Park Sung Yeon

TYPHOON FAMILY EPISODE 3 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

K-drama enthusiasts have every reason to celebrate as Typhoon Family Episode 3 premieres on October 18. In South Korea, the series will air on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST, promising a weekend filled with emotion, resilience, and heartfelt storytelling.

Netflix will stream each episode simultaneously, allowing viewers worldwide to follow the story alongside Korean audiences. In India, fans can watch the premiere at 5:50 PM IST, experiencing the journey of Kang Tae Pung and Oh Mi Seon as they navigate love, loss, and survival during South Korea's 1997 financial crisis.