Where Is Kim Soo Hyun Now? Is Queen Of Tears Actor's Career Over? Know How's Things Going After Scandal

Where Is Kim Soo Hyun Now: 'Queen of Tears' actor Kim Soo Hyun's whereabouts have been a topic of discussion for quite some time. Will he return to doing K-dramas in the future? Where is Kim Soo Hyun now? There have been many questions surrounding the actor. Ever since the dating scandal came to light, Kim Soo Hyun has remained low-key.

Kim Soo Hyun has been in the limelight for allegedly dating the late actress Kim Sae Ron. There were allegations made against Kim Soo Hyun that he repeatedly pushed Kim Sae Ron to suicide. Several photos, chats and videos of Kim Soo Hyun and late Kim Sae Ron were released claiming that they dated each other when the latter was still a minor. However, the rumors were debunked by the actor himself during his press conference.

Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, filed a defamation lawsuit against Garosero, the YouTube channel that leaked his private chats and videos. Although the actor secured a legal victory, public opinion about him remains divided.

Where Is Kim Soo Hyun Now?

Kim Soo Hyun has neither been posting on social media nor has he been spotted anywhere. It seems the actor is keeping a low profile after the scandal.

Has Kim Soo Hyun's Career Ended?

Kim Soo Hyun's upcoming K-drama Knock Off has been postponed to an indefinite time. Kim Soo Hyun is maintaining a low profile, making many wonder whether this is the end of his career. After the court ruled in favor of the actor, many fans are expecting him to return back to the screen. However, some still believe Kim Soo Hyun is guilty. Whatever he chooses, whether to continue doing K-dramas or not, the dating scandal will continue to be a part of Kim Soo Hyun's life.