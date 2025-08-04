Who Was Song Young-Kyu? Know All About South Korean Actor Who Passed Away At 55

Song Young-Kyu Death: The first Monday of August started on a heartbreaking note for the South Korean film industry as actor Song Young-Kyu passed away lately. He was 55. According to media reports, Song Young Kyu was found unconscious inside a car at a residential complex in Yongin around 8 AM on Sunday. He was reportedly discovered by an acquaintance. To note, the news came a week after he was accused of driving under the influence and it is reported that the entire controversy had left him distressed.

Who Was Song Young Kyu?

To note, Song Young Kyu is known for his role in the 2019 release Extreme Job. Born in 1970, Song Young Kyu made his debut in 1994 with children's musical Wizard Mureul. While Extreme Job turned out a box office sensation, his work graphs also features Narco-Saints, Big Bet, etc. Besides, his performance as Queen Jiso's brother in the historical K-drama Hwarang was also appreciated. The late actor is now survived by his wife and two daughters

Song Young Kyu Death Reason Not Yet Revealed

To note, while Song Young Kyu has left everyone in shock, the exact reason of his demise is yet to be revealed.

A Koreaboo report quoted a source saying, "He was distressed by the malicious articles and comments, and the circumstances were extremely unfavorable at that time". To note, no note has been found at the scene.

Song Young Kyu DUI Controversy

In July, Song faced legal trouble for driving under the influence in Yongin. His blood alcohol content was reportedly over 0.08 per cent. This incident led to the revocation of his driving license and his removal from the stage play, "Shakespeare In Love." The police were alerted to Song's drink-driving by a local resident. Despite the public's interest, Song chose not to comment on the situation. It was reported that he had been drinking with friends before deciding to drive home. The incident has sparked significant public backlash, which impacted Song's career.