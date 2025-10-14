Would You Marry Me Ep 3 Spoiler: Wedding Photoshoot To Ex Drama; Chaos Hits Meri-Woo Ju's Fake Newlywed Life?

Would You Marry Me Episode 3 Preview: What happens when the only son and fourth-generation heir with a logical yet narcissistic attitude gets entangled in a 'fake' marriage with a quirky and hot-tempered designer from a partner company? Starring Jung So Min (Love Next Door fame) and Parasite's Choi Woo Sik in the lead, the latest SBS Kdrama 'Would You Marry Me' (Would You Marry Me?) has struck the perfect chord with the audience soon after its release. Premiered last week, the South Korean drama, with just two released episodes, is already sending shockwaves of excitement among kdrama lovers with its hilarious plotline, rib-tickling chaos and the unmissable onscreen chemistry between Woo-sik and So-min.

Would You Marry Me (Kdrama) Episode 2 Recap

Featuring Choi Woo Sik as 'Kim Woo-ju' and Jung So-min as 'Yu Meri', Would You Marry Me is fast becoming one of the most talked-about K-dramas of the season, capturing viewers' attention with its unique blend of romance, comedy, and drama. If you are into the 'fake marriage' trope, then this might be the perfect pick for you!

Even after just two episodes, fans are already impressed by how Would You Marry Me balances lighthearted comedy with emotional depth, creating a rollercoaster of laughter, tension, and heartwarming moments. The early episodes have set the tone for a captivating storyline, keeping viewers eager for what's next.

In the last episode, Would You Marry Me episode 2, Meri finally convinced Woo-ju to be her fake husband just for a day. But fate had different plans, and things didn't go according to them. After Woo Ju and Meri finally visited their townhouse prize after the departmental store award ceremony, their real-estate agent surprised them with his shocking announcement of visiting them frequently since his house is nearby, leaving both of them shocked.

Would You Marry Me episode 3 ended with Woo Ju bumping into his aunt and cousin outside the house. The episode takes a twist as Sang-hyun casually calls Me-ri his wife, leaving Woo-joo caught in a whirlwind of lies, family expectations, and a maze of tangled emotions.

Would You Marry Me Episode 3 Preview: Spoiler Alert! What Will Happen In The Next Episode?

Brace yourself for even more chaos, drama and of course, comedy, in the next episode of Would You Marry Me. As per the preview clip, shared by SBS on Instagram, Meri-Woo Ju's fake newlywed life is set to take a chaotic turn after their deal's success party. Despite initial unwillingness, Woo-ju takes 'drunk' Meri to their new luxury house. But the real- estate agent turns suspicious after he notices only women's shoes at the house, questioning Meri about the absence of her husband, Woo Ju.

The two will go for a fake wedding photoshoot for their fake newlywed life, but things take an unexpected turn when Meri's ex-fiance, whose name is also Kim Woo-ju, returns to patch things up with her and catches her having a moment with Woo Ju at the terrace of their new house.

Would You Marry Me Episode 3 Release Date & Time (India)

According to SBS's release schedule, Would You Marry Me episode 3 is slated to premiere this Friday (October 17) at 9:50 PM KST on SBS TV in South Korea and on Disney+ in selected regions. Viewers in India can watch the new episode on Dailymotion at around 6:20 PM IST (Friday).