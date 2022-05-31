Aaditi Pohankar: I Have Gone Through A Lot Of Injuries While Shooting For Aashram

Aaditi
Pohankar
recieved
a
lot
of
appreciation
and
admiration
for
her
role
in
the
web
series,
'SHE'.
Known
for
her
character
in
the
most
famous
series
'Aashram' Aaditi
Pohankar
talks
about
her
experience
while
shooting
for
the
web
series.
Aaditi
was
trained
by
professional
International
Wrestler
Sangram
Singh
and
she
took
lessons
for
long
hours
each
day,
while
talking
about
her
role
she
described,
"As
fascinating
as
the
role
appeared
to
the
audience
it
was
extremely
challenging
for
me.
Wrestling
with
Bobby
Sir
wasn't
easy,
I'm
half
of
his
weight
however
the
fun
fact
about
wrestling
with
Bobby
Sir
was,
he
was
more
scared
about
doing
this
part
than
I
was!'"
She
further
added,
"I
have
gone
through
a
lot
of
injuries
while
shooting
for
Aashram
and
I
am
still
recovering
from
them.
I
feel
each
of
those
injuries
are
worth
it
because
of
the
love
and
appreciation
the
series
received
by
our
audiences."
Aaditi's
art
in
Aashram
is
being
acknowledged
globally
along
with
Bobby
Deol
and
Prakash
Jha.
Looks
like
she
will
woo
the
audiences
yet
again
with
her
endearing
charm
in
Aashram
3.