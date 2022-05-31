    For Quick Alerts
      Aaditi Pohankar: I Have Gone Through A Lot Of Injuries While Shooting For Aashram

      Aaditi Pohankar recieved a lot of appreciation and admiration for her role in the web series, 'SHE'. Known for her character in the most famous series 'Aashram' Aaditi Pohankar talks about her experience while shooting for the web series.

      Aaditi was trained by professional International Wrestler Sangram Singh and she took lessons for long hours each day, while talking about her role she described, "As fascinating as the role appeared to the audience it was extremely challenging for me. Wrestling with Bobby Sir wasn't easy, I'm half of his weight however the fun fact about wrestling with Bobby Sir was, he was more scared about doing this part than I was!'"

      She further added, "I have gone through a lot of injuries while shooting for Aashram and I am still recovering from them. I feel each of those injuries are worth it because of the love and appreciation the series received by our audiences."

      Aaditi's art in Aashram is being acknowledged globally along with Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha. Looks like she will woo the audiences yet again with her endearing charm in Aashram 3.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 18:02 [IST]
